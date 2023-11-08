Drew McIntyre to return with 55-year-old legend after walking out on WWE RAW? Storyline direction explored

Drew McIntyre is seemingly in the midst of an awakening, as his trajectory has been unfathomable for fans lately. McIntyre came to RAW this week only to walk away in mere seconds, leaving the building.

The Scottish Warrior could continue his strange behavior on the upcoming episodes of RAW and disappear from WWE for a while. He could awaken his alter ego and return in early 2024 with pro wrestling veteran William Regal as his manager.

McIntyre could revamp himself and return with the 55-year-old, unleashing absolute destruction on the roster. As a result, the WWE Universe could see the potential rise of The Scottish Warrior under Regal's tutelage.

Drew McIntyre is currently wandering in the dark abyss, trying to find himself. Therefore, his fellow UK legend, William Regal, could be the guiding light who might illuminate his path.

The 55-year-old is currently the WWE Vice President of Talent Development, and it might be a matter of time before he makes his on-screen appearance. William Regal aligning with the former WWE Champion will unfold enthralling storylines.

Did Drew McIntyre's contract situation prevent him from winning at Crown Jewel?

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire next year in April, just prior to WrestleMania, and there has been quite a bit of turmoil around it. Previously, it was reported that he did not sign a new contract with the company.

As a result, fans started speculating that the obscurity around his contract might ultimately cost him the opportunity to win the World Heavyweight title at Crown Jewel against Seth Rollins.

However, that seems quite unlikely, as Rollins was already destined to retain his title against McIntyre. WWE seemingly has no plans to put a title around the former WWE Champion's waist at this point.

Therefore, the situation around his contract might not have played any role in the outcome of the match at Crown Jewel 2023. It is quite apparent that WWE has been planning a potential change in character for him.

On the brighter side, Drew McIntyre has reportedly locked in a new deal with the Stamford-based promotion. However, nothing has been made official as of now.

