Drew McIntyre to turn face and team up with two former champions against The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

Drew McIntyre may be on the verge of a major character shift following WWE Backlash, where he was part of a hard-hitting Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship. The Scottish Warrior went to war alongside LA Knight and Damian Priest against the reigning champion, Jacob Fatu. While all four superstars brought the fight, things took a shocking turn when Solo Sikoa showed up with the powerful Jeff Cobb.

The Bloodline duo didn’t hold back. Cobb launched a brutal attack on The Megastar, LA Knight, outside the ring, allowing The Samoan Werewolf to hit his signature Moonsault and pin Knight for the win. Though Fatu retained the title, he looked surprised by Cobb's unexpected interference. It should be noted that Fatu and Sikoa haven’t seen eye to eye on SmackDown lately. Still, with Cobb now in the mix, it seems The Bloodline has gained even more muscle.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and The Archer of Infamy brawled into the crowd and left each other injured, missing the final moments of the match. Despite their personal rivalry, the blindside attack by The Bloodline could be the spark that brings Drew McIntyre, Knight, and Priest together. All three former champions were wronged in that match and may now find common ground in fighting back.

A babyface turn for Drew McIntyre could lead to an explosive showdown with The Scottish Warrior, The Megastar, and The Archer of Infamy teaming up to take on The Samoan Werewolf, Solo Sikoa, and Jeff Cobb. If that happens, fans could be in for one of the most intense trios battles in recent WWE history. These are just speculations for now, and nothing has been confirmed.

Is Drew McIntyre injured?

Former WWE Champion was reportedly taken under medical supervision. It was after a scary moment during WWE Backlash 2025. The Fatal Four-way match caused Drew McIntyre some serious injuries.

As mentioned above, Jeff Cobb debuted as The Bloodline’s newest member, helping Jacob Fatu retain his title by pinning LA Knight. However, things took a serious turn. Damian Priest chokeslammed McIntyre through a table near the stage. The Scottish Warrior appeared to suffer a rough landing, with his head visibly bouncing off the concrete floor.

McIntyre quickly raised his guard, signaling a potential real injury, and medical officials rushed to check on him. Priest remained down, allowing time for the medics to attend to the former WWE Champion. Triple H, in a recent interview post-Backlash, said that he was banged up but would be okay. We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish McIntyre a speedy recovery and hope it was just a hard bump, not a serious injury.

