Early WWE Money in the Bank match card predictions

Money in the Bank 2020 is the upcoming WWE pay-per-view.

Money in the Bank 2020 will be taking place on May 10, 2020. It was scheduled to take place in the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, but the venue has canceled the show in light of the current circumstances. It will likely take place at the WWE Performance Center, where all of WWE's shows have been taking place for the last one month.

It is already confirmed that both men's Money in the Bank match and a women's Money in the Bank ladder match will take place at the namesake event. Two qualifying matches have already been confirmed for this week's edition of SmackDown as Naomi will face Dana Brooke, and Cesaro will face Daniel Bryan. There will also probably be title matches for all of WWE's major championships.

#10 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax vs. Lacey Evans vs. Mandy Rose vs. Naomi vs. Sonya Deville

Women's Money in the Bank

There will likely be four women from RAW and four women from SmackDown that participate in this match.

From Monday Night RAW, it is evident that Bianca Belair will participate in this match as her rivalry with Zelina Vega is seemingly over, and as an NXT call up, WWE likely wants to push her as one of their top stars. Nia Jax has also recently made her return, and this would be an excellent place to put her without immediately thrusting her into the title picture.

Asuka has moved in and out of the title picture over the past few months. Now that she is no longer the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, she should be given more singles opportunities. Liv Morgan has been a rising star in the RAW women's division, and this would be a perfect opportunity for her to shine.

It has already been confirmed that Naomi and Dana Brooke will face off in a qualifying match. Naomi will likely win that match as Dana Brooke appears to be joining the women's tag team title picture. There need to be three more Superstars from SmackDown to join this match. Lacey Evans is another given as she has had a number of title matches lately. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville can also explore their new rivalry in this match without having to burn through a singles match.

