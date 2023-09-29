Edge to finally settle the score with 9-time WWE champion after 30+ months? Exploring the potential

Edge has been a phenomenal character in WWE, both as a babyface and heel. He had his last match as part of the Stamford-based promotion when WWE celebrated his 25th Anniversary in Toronto, Canada, where he defeated Sheamus in a high-thriller match.

Ever since then, The Rated-R Superstar’s future has been questioned. As per reports, he will sign with AEW once his WWE deal expires, making it the company’s one of the biggest deals.

Once he’s in AEW, the pro-wrestler can take on former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson (FKA Daniel Bryan) to settle a score that has been pending since before WrestleMania 37.

In 2021, Danielson and Edge were in a high-profile rivalry involving current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Initially, the feud was between The Rated-R Superstar and The Tribal Chief, but Danielson was inserted after Fastlane. In the premium live event, Reigns defeated Danielson while Edge acted as the special enforcer.

Following that, Danielson got involved in the feud, turning The Tribal Chief vs. The Rated-R Superstar into a triple threat. It was the biggest match the company could have booked in 2021, and all three pro wrestlers cut edgy promos ahead of WrestleMania 37.

During the build-up to the triple threat match, Edge and Danielson feuded alongside Reigns, but they never had a one-on-one the way Reigns had with each of them. AEW can address the former tension between the pro wrestlers and use it to build momentum for the ultimate showdown in Edge vs. Bryan Danielson.

Edge cleared the air about re-signing with WWE

As you know, rumor has it that The Rated-R Superstar did not re-sign with WWE since the promotion refused to meet his demands.

However, The Rated-R Superstar denied all allegations against the wrestling juggernaut, revealing a contract from the company remains in his inbox.

"There's nothing going on. There's no hard feelings between me and WWE. I love WWE, you know, it's my dream gig. It's all I ever wanted to do. I didn't come at them with some crazy contract or anything, they didn't deny me. I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox, I just don't know what to do."

He credited WWE for giving him Friday Night SmackDown at Toronto and claimed that was the best night of his career.

Since he’s unsure if that night can be topped, he hasn’t re-signed the contract. His primary focus is raising his children and ensuring he’s having fun in whatever he chooses.

