Edge and John Cena: 4 unforgettable moments in their WWE rivalry

Edge recently celebrated 25-years in WWE. His impact and influence in the wrestling world has been exceedingly widespread. The Canadian star initally aligned himself with Gangrel and Christian to form The Brood on debut. The trio would have long hair, wear shades and enter the arena accompanied by bursts of fire and mysterious chants.

As the 49-year old proceeded with his WWE run, he teamed up with Christian, going on to become 7-time Tag Team champions. As a singles competitor, The Rated R Superstar went up against most prominent names in the industry, including major title matches. He faced The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair, Rey Mysterio, Mick Foley and many more.

In the early 2000s, John Cena started to gain a massive fan following, and soon rose to the top as a fan favorite. He was engulfed in a rivalry with Edge, which left a footprint in WWE history to this day.

Below is a list of a few memorable moments and incidents from their rivalry:

#4. Edge cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on John Cena for the WWE Championship

The two WWE veterans' legendary feud sparked from the now defunct New Year's Resolution event in 2006. The Rated R Superstar is synonymous with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He won the inaugural MITB ladder match at WrestleMania 21.

He held the briefcase until January 2006 where he cashed it in on Cena who had won the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match. This was where Edge won his first WWE title win.

#3. Edge making it personal with John Cena's family

In 2006, the line between reality and kayfabe was blurred. Amidst their heated feud, the 49-year old went to all extents to take his opponent down. Considered a hated heel of the time, Edge and his then girlfriend, Lita, wrecked havoc on the Cenation Leader.

On an episode of RAW in August that year, Edge shared a clip to get under Cena's skin. He invaded the Cenation Leader's home, mocking his house before conronting his father John Cena Sr.

#2. Steel cage match for WWE Championship

For all of 2006, the bruality and viciousness of their feud knew no bounds. From the usage of steel chairs, ladders, brass knuckles and chains in their matches, the WWE legends were willing to go to any length to take each other down.

During an episode of RAW in October 2006, Cena defended his WWE Championship against the Rated R Superstar. The bout garnered much acclaim in both of their careers. The match also witnessed an interference by Lance Cade & Trevor Murdoch but DX came to the rescue and shooed them away from the arena.

#1. Throwing John Cena's spinner belt in the Long Island Sound

Edge with his customized version of the spinner belt

At SummerSlam 2006, held in Cena's hometown of Massachusetts, Edge defeated his arch nemesis to retain the WWE Championship. The stipulation of the match was against him, given that a disqualification would cost Edge the title.

To celebrate his succes on the following night on RAW, the Hall of Famer addressed fans on how wrong they were about their hero. He then highlighted how he did not have a title with him and proceeded to call out to Lita, who was at the Long Island Sound.

She was in possession of the spinner belt before flinging it into the harbour. The champion then revealed his version of the spinner belt with the Rated R Superstar logo engraved on it.

Which was your favorite moment from the WWE legends' long-standing rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below.

