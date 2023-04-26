Edge must reunite with former World Heavyweight Champion after 12 years, before retiring

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is still going strong over three years into his in-ring comeback. The Rated-R Superstar will look to go out on his own terms, having already been forced to retire once.

But before retiring for good, he has a few things left to do. The 11-time world champion has a wish list he hopes to complete before hanging up the boots in around a year. One of those wishes needs to include an in-ring reunion with his best friend, Christian Cage, coupled with a Tag Team Championship reign.

They made up one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history. They won the Tag Team Titles seven times while entertaining fans throughout. Edge and Christian last teamed up in March 2011 on the go-home episode of Monday Night RAW before WrestleMania 27. They defeated Alberto Del Rio and Brodus Clay.

Both WWE legends are in tremendous shape and can still go in the ring, but they are separated by companies. Following his shocking return in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Christian Cage signed with All Elite Wrestling. He remains there to this day.

So, for him and Edge to team up together again, one of them would have to jump ship. The Rated-R Superstar in AEW would be an exciting prospect, as is Christian returning to WWE for one final run. Either way, the Canadian duo must reunite and face some of the best tag teams in the industry.

Edge and Christian could have several dream tag team matches in WWE and AEW

Whichever company this potential reunion takes place in, it would be legendary.

AEW is stacked with excellent duos. The ultimate dream match might pit the seven-time Tag Team Champions against FTR, who are particularly close with Edge. A potential feud with The Acclaimed sounds exciting, while they can also face the Hardy Boyz one final time.

Meanwhile, E&C could have some fantastic tag bouts in WWE too. An all-Canadian Tag Title match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn sounds like a treat. Other great opponents for the legendary duo include The New Day, The Street Profits, and Alpha Academy if they stay together.

