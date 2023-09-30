Edge to pull a major swerve and return to WWE to renew feud with major superstar he has 'unfinished business' with? Analyzing the possibility

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the future of WWE Hall of Famer Edge. It was reported that his current contract with the company would end on 1st October and he will be a free agent following that.

Many have speculated that he will go to AEW and could make his debut at WrestleDream. However, there is a solid chance that The Rated-R Superstar is simply ribbing the fans.

The former WWE Champion had become a major part of the company after he returned to in-ring action following a nine-year-long hiatus due to a neck injury. Edge had some classic matches against Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor in his most recent stint with the company. Unfortunately, he did not win any championships and That is something that the former World Champion would want to correct.

Edge could re-sign with the company and go after his former rival Seth Rollins with a darker character. This could lead to a major match between the two at Royal Rumble or WrestleMania with Edge finally winning a top championship following his return.

Edge commented on his 'unfinished business' with Seth Rollins

In 2021, The Rated-R Superstar and The Visionary entered into a bitter and personal rivalry which included a violent Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel. Speaking on After the Bell in March 2023, The former WWE Champion compared Rollins to himself, calling him the new Rated-R Superstar.

He also stated that the two are not done with each other and another clash between them could happen. In response to Rollins saying that he still had unfinished business with The Ultimate Opportunist, here is what he said:

"We had a trilogy, doesn't mean we can't do more."

Rollins is currently feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW. The two men will face each other again at Fastlane. If The Visionary retains his title, he will need another top-tier contender for the World Heavyweight Championship, and who better than The WWE Hall of Famer?