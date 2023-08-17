Edge to win a championship before WWE retirement? Poetic end to his career explored

Edge's eventual retirement is an event that many WWE fans are preparing themselves for after the veteran teased hanging up his boots last year. The Rated-R Superstar miraculously returned to the sport after nine years away due to a neck injury in an attempt to depart on his own terms.

Edge initially retired in 2011 after a neck injury, ending his in-ring career and World Heavyweight Championship reign abruptly. He was fortunately cleared to return in January 2020. Before this year's Night of Champions, the Hall of Famer expressed his desire to finish his run as World Heavyweight Champion but could not win the tournament to crown the inaugural titleholder.

While the Hall of Famer couldn't capitalize on the aforementioned opportunity, there could be another way for him to end his wrestling career with a belt around his waist. It's doubtful that The Rated-R Superstar will dethrone Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins for their championships. However, one star that he could defeat to win a title is Rey Mysterio.

Edge and Mysterio are well-known wrestling legends and Hall of Famers. Both men have a history with each other as enemies and tag team partners. Since they are on the SmackDown brand, their paths are bound to cross before one decides to ride off into the sunset.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio won the United States Championship last week on the blue brand. He replaced Santos Escobar in the title match after Austin Theory attacked the latter before the bout started.

Is Edge set to retire from WWE this week on SmackDown?

The Hall of Famer returned as the 21st entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble match

The August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown will take place in Edge's hometown, Toronto, Canada. He is scheduled to be in action against Sheamus in their first-ever singles match. Since the Hall of Famer will celebrate his 25th anniversary in the company on Friday, many believe he could compete in his final bout on the show.

While initial reports suggested that the wrestling veteran would retire this week, that may not be true. Ringside News noted that Edge won't retire on the upcoming episode of the blue show.

Since The Celtic Warrior is unlikely to be the 49-year-old's last opponent, he could engage in a title feud with The Master of the 619 soon.

Edge received a heartfelt message before his rumored WWE retirement this week

One superstar that has supported the SmackDown star in and outside the ring is his wife. Both stars have accomplished much in the business, and the former Divas Champion ensured her husband knew this with her latest Instagram post.

Beth Phoenix congratulated The Ultimate Opportunist via her Instagram handle for 25 years in the Stamford-based company. She is also looking forward to her husband's match on SmackDown.

The Hall of Famer's retirement will certainly be an emotional event. Fortunately, he can conclude his in-ring career in his own way this time.