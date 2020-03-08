Elimination Chamber 2020 Preview: Champion to possibly be replaced, Babyface to win his first title in WWE?

The most brutal stipulation match in WWE is back

It's the final PPV stop on the road to WWE WrestleMania 36. It isn't the most stacked card, nor is it a very big one (which is good, since the next PPV is going to be an estimated 6-7 hours long).

Elimination Chamber will feature matches that cement marquee bouts on the WrestleMania 36 cards. The Chamber stipulation match has seen some incredible contests over the years and there are two major Elimination Chamber matches.

Apart from that, some of the bouts will confirm who the Champions are walking into WrestleMania 36. Let's get right into the match card.

#7. Women's Elimination Chamber match - Winner faces Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36

Who will cement their place at WrestleMania?

The first of two Elimination Chamber matches will see six of RAW's top women go at it to secure a RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36. The match features all three former members of the Riott Squad, with Liv Morgan most recently defeating the returning Ruby Riott (with Sarah Logan as the special guest referee). There are no alliances in this match and the other competitors are Natalya, Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, and the newcomer Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades has had all the attention of the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who she attacked on her 2020 RAW debut. She's currently the favorite to win the match and we tend to agree with that.

There are rumors that one-half of the tag team champions Asuka is still injured and could be out of the match. She was pulled from her match with Shayna Baszler this past episode of RAW and was replaced by her tag team partner Kairi Sane.

The same could happen here unless Nia Jax returns after 11 months after claiming she's ready on Twitter.

