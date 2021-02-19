5 last-minute changes that can be made to Elimination Chamber: Edge to get surprising WrestleMania opponent, Superstar to win first title in 6 years?

Elimination Chamber 2021 is here, and it's the final pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania. Things are heating up, and a lot of what we see inside the two Elimination Chamber matches will determine the direction for WrestleMania.

Let's start with the biggest possible change that WWE could make at Elimination Chamber 2021:

#5. Edge's WrestleMania opponent gets changed at Elimination Chamber 2021

Edge on SmackDown

Edge is a name that will be key to Elimination Chamber 2021, even though he won't even be competing at the pay-per-view. The Royal Rumble winner normally doesn't have a match at Elimination Chamber, which has become the final stop on the Road to WrestleMania in the last few years.

While Edge was originally rumored to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, plans seemed to have changed. Edge is now reportedly set to face Roman Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Even before Elimination Chamber, Edge seemed to have gotten Randy Orton out of the way. He faced his former rival in what seemed to be a conclusion of their trilogy and defeated The Viper.

Had WWE been planning Edge vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, there is no way that they would have given it off on free TV. Not that they haven't done so before, but when they have two names as big as Edge and Orton, it makes no sense.

Edge visited RAW, NXT, and SmackDown post-Royal Rumble 2021 and went as far as teasing a WrestleMania 37 bout against Finn Balor. This is highly unlikely to happen.

A last-minute change at Elimination Chamber could be Edge coming out and challenging the winner of the RAW WWE title match instead. Drew McIntyre is expected to walk out of Elimination Chamber still the WWE Champion.

It would be a big surprise to see Edge go after the Scotsman, revealing him to be his World Champion of choice as a WrestleMania 37 opponent.

Edge had a fun confrontation with Drew McIntyre, who held his own when standing toe-to-toe with the legend. With that said, we still fully expect Edge to choose Roman Reigns - presumably on the SmackDown after Elimination Chamber 2021.