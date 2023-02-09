Elimination Chamber news and rumor roundup: Huge feud forced WWE to change plans, bad news for Roman Reigns

We are back with another exciting edition of the Elimination Chamber roundup, discussing the latest updates on the event. Today's list highlights the influence of the biggest storyline in wrestling that caused a match at Elimination Chamber to overshadow a WrestleMania feud.

Additionally, Roman Reigns' usual plans for his title defense could receive a major blow ahead of the show. We also saw a top WWE Superstar talk about facing his former friend in a brutal match for a championship.

Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors about Elimination Chamber 2023 that have dominated the WWE headlines lately. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Potential reason behind Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment on WWE RAW

The feud involving Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline has been hailed as one of the best storylines in all of pro wrestling. Zayn is insanely over with the crowd at the moment. His work with The Bloodline over the past year and their eventual fallout turned him into the biggest babyface.

Fans are deeply invested in the angle, with many wanting to see Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania. This reportedly led the creative team to recognize that Zayn vs. Reigns could overshadow Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns. Thus, WWE decided to book a promo war between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on RAW.

The two delivered a memorable segment on the show that immediately made their rivalry personal on the Road to WrestleMania. Dave Meltzer reported that the company seemingly wanted to protect WrestleMania's main event angle.

"This was done because they were well aware of how hot the Sami Zayn thing is and it was imperative to not have this WrestleMania main event angle feel secondary. So they knew going in that they had to do something. And they did."

But before Roman Reigns faces Cody Rhodes, he has to defend his title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. The latter has a lot of momentum on his side and is willing to get his revenge against The Bloodline by dethroning The Tribal Chief.

#2. The Usos might have to miss Elimination Chamber

The Usos have played a huge role in several of Roman Reigns' successful title defenses. Additionally, their relationship with Sami Zayn caused Jey Uso to walk out on his family when he was ordered to attack the former Honorary Uce. There have been speculations about their appearance at Elimination Chamber during the championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

As per the reports by WrestlingNews.co, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions might not be at the premium live event. Jimmy Uso's DUI charges could prevent his entry into Canada, where laws regarding those cases are implemented much more seriously compared to other countries. Without them, we could only see Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman from The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' corner.

#3. WWE Superstar comments on facing former friend in Elimination Chamber Match

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano returned to the company in August 2022 on RAW in Canada. He will be back in the country as one of the challengers for the United States Championship in the Elimination Chamber Match. Gargano's return was interrupted by his old friend Austin Theory, the reigning United States Champion.

Gargano recently tweeted about returning to Canada after six months to compete in the United States Championship match. He noted how he had to face an old friend and said:

"There's something poetic about the fact that I returned to WWE in Canada and spoke about becoming the US Champion and was interrupted by an old friend..6 months later, I have my first chance at the United States Title.. in Canada.. and the Champion is that same old friend."

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano



Gargano defeated Baron Corbin in the Elimination Chamber qualifier to book a spot for himself in the show. Apart from Theory and Gargano, the match will feature Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford.

