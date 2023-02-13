"Eventually he got released" - When Trish Stratus had heated backstage confrontation with former WWE star

After capturing her seventh WWE Women's Championship at Unforgiven, Trish Stratus retired from in-ring competition in 2006. Nearly four years later, the Hall of Famer returned to action to team up with John Morrison and Snooki in a tag team match against LayCool and Dolph Ziggler at WrestleMania 27.

After winning the match at WrestleMania, Stratus attempted to raise Morrison's hand. However, the former Intercontinental Champion ignored her. The following night on RAW, Morrison did the same after he and Stratus won another tag team match against Ziggler and Vickie Guerrero.

The former WWE Women's Champion was not pleased with Morrison's antics, which stemmed from his belief that Stratus was taking his then-girlfriend Melina's spot. Following their match on RAW, Stratus had a heated confrontation with Morrison backstage. She detailed the incident during an interview with Lilian Garcia in 2019.

"We [Startus and Morrison] had a little conversation in the back. It wasn't a little conversation actually, it was the first time I actually, like we were passionately talking about it. But basically I was like, 'You just stole a moment from a performance. Whatever you feel about me, maybe you think you're not cool with me. Which is fine, I don't mind but we're performing and tonight we're partners, and the crowd was excited about us as a team, as a partnership. And you've taken that moment from the fans. And it's like, for what, right? You can wait five seconds later, I'm gone tomorrow,'" she said.

The seven-time WWE Women's Champion revealed that she tried to explain to Morrison that she was there to promote Tough Enough because she was a trainer on the show.

"And he went into this whole thing, and said, 'Well you've taken a spot from another superstar by being here.' And I was like, 'Nope. I have not taken a spot from someone. I was assigned this spot. I'm on this show called Tough Enough that airs after this [Raw], and they brought me back for that.' So it kinda got a lot of big buzz. And then eventually, he got released and everyone thought it was because of that incident. But who knows, whatever," she added. [H/T: 411mania]

During an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin in 2015, Morrison claimed that the company wanted him to sign a three-year deal after his contract expired in 2011, which he refused.

Will Trish Stratus return on WWE RAW this week?

Since her retirement in 2006, Trish Stratus has made several sporadic appearances in WWE. The Hall of Famer last appeared on Monday Night RAW in August when she confronted Damage CTRL and teased coming out of retirement.

After Lita's return last week to help Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL, reports have suggested that Stratus could return on this week's episode of RAW. According to rumors, the seven-time WWE Women's Champion might team up with Lita and Lynch to face Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber.

It will be interesting to see if Stratus can return to the company to team up with her former rival-turned-friend and one of the biggest stars on the current roster.

With WrestleMania around the corner, Trish Stratus could also feature in the Show of Shows.

