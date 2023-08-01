Ex-WWE figure says Bloodline story isn't original and reveals where it's possibly taken from (Exclusive)

The Bloodline story has been called one of the greatest in history by many fans. It certainly is the longest-running storyline we've seen in decades and has led to unprecedented records and moments. Ex-WWE figure Vince Russo, however, is a little more critical and cited where the storyline could have possibly come from.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the upcoming SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and said that he doesn't believe the storyline will end there. He thinks that WWE is going to keep dragging it on.

Vince Russo revealed that he got a lot of heat because of a clip in an interview with Chris Van Vliet:

"I don't know bro. I don't know. I get so much heat because I did this interview with Chris Van Vliet. Of course, they always take out one thing that I said, and the thing that I said was about there being no storylines and characters and whatever it was. Later on in the interview, I talked about The Bloodline and they only used that one thing I said so of course, everyone threw back The Bloodline on me." [01:32 - 02:04]

He also claimed that The Bloodline story isn't the greatest or most original story, and cited hit TV series The Sopranos and the iconic film The Godfather as possible inspirations:

"And I said, bro, first of all, [just] because there's one good wrestling storyline, you've convinced yourself that this is the greatest storyline in the history of wrestling. It's not bro. We've seen this before. If you've watched The Sopranos or if you've watched The Godfather, this is not a new story. But the fact of the matter is, since this is the only story they have, they're going to keep this going on and on. They've still got [Solo] Sikoa vs Roman Reigns. They're just going to let this thing go on and on and on and on." [2:05 - 2:44]

Rikishi sent a message to Jey Uso after getting destroyed by The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi sent a message in support of his son Jey Uso after getting destroyed by Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

You can see this in the Tweet above, which is a screenshot from his Instagram story. Rikishi hasn't made any appearances in the storyline, and the only time any of the elder members were involved was after Hell in a Cell 2022, when Afa and Reigns' father, Sika, congratulated him by placing the 'Ula Fala' around his neck.

