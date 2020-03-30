Exclusive: Podcaster Tony P. Henderson talks Georgia wrestling, wrestling's overlap with comics & more

Tony P. Henderson is a moderator, podcaster, and digital media creator known for the Tony P. Oddcast and the long-running Geek Vs podcast. Before the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, the world was curious who "Tony P. Henderson" was when his likeness appeared within both the film's trailer and final cut of the film.

Henderson's moderating work was highlighted in a BET segment highlighting black nerd culture. In addition, Henderson has also had minor appearances in ER, Judging Amy, Wanda At Large, and the Oscar-winning feature Million Dollar Baby. The Georgia resident has also been heard plenty on the One Board Family podcast.

The prolific panel moderator and podcaster -- as first encountered through Columbus, GA residents Bob and Valerie Crowell -- took the time to do an exclusive Q&A with Sportskeeda about his life and career in March 2020; the questions had been asked prior to the current Coronavirus pandemic hitting the States. More on Tony P. Henderson can be found online by visiting www.tonyphenderson.com.

The term "geek" gets thrown around pretty loosely these days. What are you primarily a geek about?

Tony P. Henderson: Oh yeah, "geek" used to specifically mean nerdy hobbies such as being into Star Trek or Dungeons & Dragons, but now you can be a geek about anything. Lately I’ve been really geeking out over moderating panels and interviews and comic book and pop culture conventions like Dragoncon, Comic Cons, and things of that nature. When I can’t entertain in-person, I’m really into podcasting and lately been researching a lot about the best ways to make videos for YouTube.

Was professional wrestling ever one of your main interests?

Tony P. Henderson: Yeah, I was obsessed with wrestling as a kid. There’s no way I can get away with not showing my age, but the height of my wrestling fandom overlapped with Hulk Hogan’s Rock n’ Wrestling. Fun fact: Brad Garrett was the voice of Hulk Hogan and James Avery -- who would go on to voice Splinter and portray Uncle Phil -- was the voice of the Junkyard Dog.

Anyway, that turn converted me into being a fan of Sgt. Slaughter being on GI Joe. It was a crazy time of live action fictional characters portraying cartoon fictional characters of themselves. In fact, I distinctly remember having the Sgt. Slaughter GI Joe figure. But I’ve digressed. I do have to point out that although I was a fan as a kid, I don’t consider professional wrestling to be “just for kids.”

Tony P. Henderson: It’s funny, it wasn’t until somewhat recent that I really put two and two together regarding how many professional wrestling fans are also fans of traditionally “geek” things. As my friend Aaron puts it, “wrestling isn’t much different than comic books.” But yes, because of that, I see a lot of wrestlers at conventions. Xavier Woods is a regular at conventions, but he’s “off the clock” and there just for fun as himself. Kevin Nash was at Dragon Con recently as well.

Not only that, but Dragon Con has a four-hour wrestling show they put on the first night of the convention and often will have wrestlers as guests. Recently, that included Ric Flair, and Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka, who I was most excited to see in-person -- he was on Hulk Hogan’s Rock n’ Wrestling. (laughs)

Your hometown of Atlanta has always been a hotbed for wrestling. Do you find your podcast to have a lot of overlap with wrestling fans?

Tony P. Henderson: So I’m a transplant to Georgia, having grown up a military brat, and before I moved to Georgia I spent three years in Germany where we only had one American TV station. So when I moved to Georgia at the age of about 12 I was shocked to know they had live house shows. Up until that point, I don’t think I really understood that wrestling could be “local.”

Since then, I’ve met a lot of friends who are from the south and have followed professional wrestling all their life. Maybe not so ironic, but a lot of these friends also had “geeky” interests and we’ve found ourselves in the same circles. Even as someone who isn’t a big fan, it’s funny how often I will bring up some sort of wrestling reference whether it be a stage entrance, a special move, or humming the John Cena theme.

Complete side track here, but have you ever seen “Stone Cold ET?” Brings me to tears every time!

Yes, I have, thanks. What is coming up for you and your podcasts in 2020?

Tony P. Henderson: Well, when you initially sent me this question, I was pretty excited for 2020 and had a few projects in the works. For starters I’ve launched the Tony P. Oddcast, a podcast about the wild, wacky, and weird news from around the world. A friend and I also got our convention moderating business, The Con Mods, off of the ground where we would host panels and interviews at comic book conventions.

We also have a game show that we bring to those conventions as well. We’ve very much like a tag team if you will -- I was always a fan of The Killer Bees and Demolition. I even had the tape that came out in the 80s where I think Demolition had a song.

But anyway, we actually had a very busy calendar of conventions scheduled, but unfortunately due to Covid-19 some of our earlier conventions have been cancelled or postponed.

Can you finally explain to the world how Tony P. Henderson became a part of the Marvel Universe?

Tony P. Henderson: Oh wow, yeah, that was an insane 15 minutes of fame. Picture it, 1999, undergraduate school. I was interested in a particular young lady in one of my classes. Over the course of the quarter we seemed to become good friends, and after our final exam I walked her to her car to chat about keeping in touch -- remember kids, this was before social media! We had a great long talk in which she told me how she was no longer interested in men. Looking back, I’m proud that she was comfortable enough with me to discuss such things, but if I had to bet, I probably went home and ate a pint of ice cream.

Fortunately, we remained friends over the years and she went on to work in the art department for television and movies in Atlanta. One day she reached out and asked for some photos and I said, “have at it.” I signed a release for under a working title, and didn’t actually know what movie it was for, although I distinctly remember saying “I’m a big geek and have a pretty good idea what’s filming in Atlanta.”

I told one or two close friends, but mostly kept it to myself and there’s no guarantee what gets used and what gets cut. I kept a close eye out during Avengers: Infinity War but quickly realized none of the movie was on earth. Oh well.

I honestly forgot about any involvement after that until I received a text from my friend after a new Avengers: Endgame trailer came out that prominently featured me on a "missing" poster. Had it just been in the movie, nobody would have noticed, but because fans watch the trailers frame by frame looking for any sort of clue, a lot of people were wondering who I was. And now I’m forever a part of the MCU. I’m really hoping for a spin-off.

Finally, Tony, any last words for the kids?

Tony P. Henderson: You know, I feel like 2020 is a lot different than 2000 in regards to geeky fandoms. Who would’ve ever thought comic books would have mainstream popular movies. I feel like it’s a lot easier to be a geek these days, but I always give out the same advice. Don’t have any shame in loving whatever fandom makes you happy as long as you’re not hurting anyone else.

Also, there is absolutely no fandom out there that’s only for a certain sex, race, age, etc. If it makes you happy, there are probably plenty of other people out there who enjoy it too. Find those people, enjoy it together, and try to share your enjoyment with people who may not understand. Yes, there will always be haters, but that’s their problem, not yours. While we’re at it, if you’ve been thinking about making something, go make it!

Also, learn to type, it’s a dying skill that will put you above your peers in the job market.