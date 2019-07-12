×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Things that Vince McMahon could be planning for the PPV

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
208   //    12 Jul 2019, 08:35 IST

What will happen at Extreme Rules?
What will happen at Extreme Rules?

WWE seems to be in the middle of an identity change, with Vince McMahon finally admitting that something is wrong with the product and changes are needed.

The hiring of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown Live was the buzzworthy news that brought back some hope and optimism for a better product and so far, the shows have been hit and miss.

Whether or not Heyman and Bischoff have started work already, Extreme Rules 2019 could prove to be a transitional event as we head towards a new era in WWE.

The show currently has ten matches scheduled, including two Extreme Rules tag team matches, a handicap match and a Last Man Standing match.

Perhaps a stipulation or two could be added to ramp up the extreme, but there seems to be enough excitement to provide for a good show.

There is also a lot of scope for potential surprises and major moments, heading into the summer. Here are five things that could happen at Extreme Rules 2019.

#5 Bray Wyatt confronts Aleister Black

There have been teases throughout RAW and SmackDown
There have been teases throughout RAW and SmackDown

Aleister Black will be facing Cesaro at Extreme Rules, in a match that could steal the entire show. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE TV for a couple of weeks since the last episode of the Firefly Funhouse.

His presence has been heavily teased, with his puppets lurking in the background of various backstage shots. Wyatt could finally show up at Extreme Rules, possibly confronting another creature of the night.

Advertisement

The "Let me in/ the door is open" analogy is perfect for both Wyatt and Black, it would be a great way to set up one of the biggest possible matches WWE could have for SummerSlam.

Any program that Wyatt enters now, would instantly become one of the most intriguing things in WWE today. But a feud with the former NXT Champion could be an instant classic. The only downside to this is that none of them can lose so soon.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Extreme Rules Brock Lesnar Kevin Owens WWE Championship WWE Universal Championship
Advertisement
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 New feuds that could emerge from the show
RELATED STORY
5 Things that shouldn't happen at WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars that could turn heel/face at Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
3 huge matches WWE could be planning for Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Stipulation matches that could be added to WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE must accomplish at Extreme Rules
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules: 5 title changes that can take place on the show
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins lose their titles at Extreme Rules 
RELATED STORY
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 3 Crazy booking decisions for the show
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us