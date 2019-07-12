WWE Extreme Rules 2019: 5 Things that Vince McMahon could be planning for the PPV

What will happen at Extreme Rules?

WWE seems to be in the middle of an identity change, with Vince McMahon finally admitting that something is wrong with the product and changes are needed.

The hiring of Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as Executive Directors of RAW and SmackDown Live was the buzzworthy news that brought back some hope and optimism for a better product and so far, the shows have been hit and miss.

Whether or not Heyman and Bischoff have started work already, Extreme Rules 2019 could prove to be a transitional event as we head towards a new era in WWE.

The show currently has ten matches scheduled, including two Extreme Rules tag team matches, a handicap match and a Last Man Standing match.

Perhaps a stipulation or two could be added to ramp up the extreme, but there seems to be enough excitement to provide for a good show.

There is also a lot of scope for potential surprises and major moments, heading into the summer. Here are five things that could happen at Extreme Rules 2019.

#5 Bray Wyatt confronts Aleister Black

There have been teases throughout RAW and SmackDown

Aleister Black will be facing Cesaro at Extreme Rules, in a match that could steal the entire show. Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has not been on WWE TV for a couple of weeks since the last episode of the Firefly Funhouse.

His presence has been heavily teased, with his puppets lurking in the background of various backstage shots. Wyatt could finally show up at Extreme Rules, possibly confronting another creature of the night.

The "Let me in/ the door is open" analogy is perfect for both Wyatt and Black, it would be a great way to set up one of the biggest possible matches WWE could have for SummerSlam.

Any program that Wyatt enters now, would instantly become one of the most intriguing things in WWE today. But a feud with the former NXT Champion could be an instant classic. The only downside to this is that none of them can lose so soon.

