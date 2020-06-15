WWE Extreme Rules 2020: 5 exciting gimmick matches likely to happen at the PPV

Which gimmick matches could we see at Extreme Rules 2020?

Extreme Rules 2020 could be a really fun pay-per-view.

Extreme Rules could be a great show.

With a pretty fun Backlash event in the books, we are gearing towards the next WWE pay-per-view. Extreme Rules is set to take place in five weeks' time, promising a unique night of action like no other. Over the past decade in WWE, there have been several gimmick matches on every Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

While some have had more stipulations than others, this year's show could feature a variety of them. Various feuds in WWE today have been set up nicely for a grand conclusion on the one night of the year where there are no rules.

And with the cinematic approach WWE has been taking in the past few months, we could be in for one of the most extreme and creative pay-per-views in recent history. If even a few of these matches happen, Extreme Rules could be a great show.

Here are five exciting gimmick matches likely to happen at Extreme Rules 2020.

#5 Bayley and Sasha Banks vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Tornado Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship)

The long-drawn saga between Bayley and Sasha Banks rolls on, with the two best friends retaining the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash. But with their impending break-up on the way, we could see Sasha and Bayley's reign end in the coming month.

And with no other babyface tag team strong enough to dethrone the Champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are likely to remain in the picture. The two teams could have a fun tornado tag team match at Extreme Rules, where anything goes.

And with all four women legal to be in the ring at the same time, we may even see some miscommunication between Bayley and Sasha Banks that would lead to the eventual downfall of their title reign and ultimately, their friendship.

This would go a long way in giving the Women's Tag Titles some prestige, while moving the Sasha and Bayley angle forward in a logical and progressive way.

