Extreme Rules 2020: 5 WWE Superstars who impressed at the PPV

WWE’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was a decent PPV – for the lack of a better word. While the matches on the card were good, it was the finish to a few of them that gained a mixed response from the WWE Universe. In total, we saw two titles change hands, at least technically.

Firstly, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The New Day in a Tables match to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Following that, Bayley donned the referee’s shirt to help her best friend Sasha Banks pin Asuka. However, as of this writing, WWE still have Asuka as the RAW Women’s Champion in their official list of title-holders.

Drew McIntyre and Bayley successfully defended their WWE Championship and SmackDown Championship respectively. In addition, Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio by attacking the latter’s eye. Finally, the main event of Extreme Rules saw Bray Wyatt defeating Braun Strowman in the Wyatt Swamp Fight.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who managed to impress the fans at Extreme Rules. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura (ended The New Day’s 8th title reign at Extreme Rules)

Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro dominated the smatch

WWE SmackDown Superstars Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Kofi Kingston and Big E at Extreme Rules to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. This match was intense and very well balanced between both the teams. Throughout the match, Cesaro and Nakamura were shown fighting to gain control over the match.

Big E and Kofi Kingston were at their usual best during the match. However, they did not appear to be as aggressive as Cesaro and Nakamura. The heel duo of the Blue brand had spent the last few weeks targeting the tag team gold on SmackDown. In fact, they even got to pick the stipulation for their title match at Extreme Rules, and they decided that the winner will have to put the opponent through a table.

Kofi Kingston and Big E came close to putting the challengers right through the table on several occasions. But Cesaro and Nakamura were strategic in their battles on the ringside. Finally, they managed to separate Big and Kofi Kingston and decided to take out the muscle first. After that, Cesaro powerbombed Kofi Kingston through the tables to seal the match in his favor.

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura are expected to bring something fresh on SmackDown following their incredible win at Extreme Rules. WWE have a great opportunity to book several good matches involving other talented Superstars on the SmackDown roster. Hopefully, they will have an engaging title reign on the Blue brand.