The Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020 is here! Welcome to this month's PPV preview edition. It's a relatively light card, with only seven matches as a whole set to occupy the show. While there will likely be a last-minute match added to the Kickoff show, the seven matches don't present the strongest card there is.

Either way, it's these kinds of cards that end up delivering. Let's jump right into the Extreme Rules preview!

#7. Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt - Wyatt Swamp match at Extreme Rules

A lengthy main event?

The theme "The Horror Show at Extreme Rules" seems to have been inspired and centered around this match. It's a bit odd centering Extreme Rules around a non-Extreme Rules match and one where the Universal Championship isn't even on the line.

Regardless, the Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 proved that a cinematic match can headline a show if done right. While it's going to be hard to reach that level, the story for this match could make it something special.

We've seen the return of The Eater of Worlds Bray Wyatt after two years in what we expect to be a one-off appearance. Regardless, the story has been about the history between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt and it's brought out a side of the Universal Champion we've never seen before.

On the SmackDown before Extreme Rules just a couple of days ago, Braun Strowman maniacally destroyed John Morrison. Everything seemed to suggest that he was ready for the Swamp match at Extreme Rules, but there could be a few twists in store.

Just like the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, we expect this to be a trip down memory lane. While we also expect Bray Wyatt to win, one major twist could be a Braun Strowman heel turn.

The Braun Strowman we saw two days before Extreme Rules was anything but a babyface and he could be on the verge of turning again.