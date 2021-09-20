5 WWE Superstars who could return at Extreme Rules: Former champion comes back with a new gimmick?

The next pay-per-view on the WWE calendar will be Extreme Rules, which is set to take place on September 26, 2021, live from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

After having a horror-themed edition of Extreme Rules last year, WWE has gone back to its traditional approach for the show. As of the writing of this article, a total of six matches have been announced for the event, including five championship matches.

Surprisingly, WWE has not revealed stipulations for any of the announced matches, but that could change in the coming week.

With WWE constantly facing massive competition from AEW, Vince McMahon and company would surely like to deliver at Extreme Rules next Sunday. In order to do so and make the show interesting, fans might see some major returns at the pay-per-view.

#5 Sasha Banks could return at WWE Extreme Rules 2021

Sasha Banks was originally scheduled to compete for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam last month. But she was pulled from the show at the very last moment due to "unforeseen circumstances", so Becky Lynch returned in her place. The Man defeated Bianca Belair to win the title, and Banks has remained absence ever since.

Lynch and Belair have been feuding over the last month on SmackDown, and the two will now face each other at WWE Extreme Rules 2021 with the title on the line.

Truth be told, neither of the two stars could afford to take a clean loss at the show next Sunday. Fans might just see a disqualification finish to the match, with Banks returning and attacking both women. This development could lead to a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship, possibly at WWE's mega show in Saudi Arabia next month, Crown Jewel 2021.

