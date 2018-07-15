WWE Extreme Rules 2018 Preview: Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles vs. Rusev & more

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 10.31K // 15 Jul 2018, 19:25 IST

Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley is one of the show's featured matches

The 2018 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view takes place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Twelve matches have been confirmed for the event, including AJ Styles vs. Rusev (WWE Championship), The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No (SmackDown Tag Team Championships), Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) and Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley.

Elsewhere on the card, both women’s divisions will be represented with Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Raw Women’s Championship) and Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women’s Championship) scheduled for the show, while Jeff Hardy will face Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Championship) and The B-Team will challenge The Deleters of Worlds (Raw Tag Team Championships).

In the other non-title matches, Baron Corbin will go one-on-one with Finn Balor and Braun Strowman will meet Kevin Owens in a steel cage match, while it’ll be The New Day vs. SAnitY (tables match) and Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Sin Cara on the kickoff show.

In this article, let’s take a look at how these matches came to fruition:

#11 Kickoff show

The New Day vs. SAnitY is one of two kickoff show matches

The Extreme Rules kickoff show will feature more than one match for the first time since WrestleMania 34, with The New Day facing SAnitY in a tables match and Andrade “Cien” Almas going one-on-one with Sin Cara.

Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been confronted by the chaotic SAnitY faction on multiple occasions on SmackDown Live in recent weeks, leading to this potential show-stealer being added to the kickoff show this week.

As for Almas vs. Sin Cara, the two men were involved in one of the most impressive matches of the week on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live. The former NXT champion emerged with the victory on that occasion, but will he do so again at Extreme Rules?