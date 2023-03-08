"F**k it, I'm out" - When ex-nWo member left WWE because of 5-time world champion

Bret Hart was arguably the top superstar in WWE in 1996. Meanwhile, Kevin Nash was also one of the top stars in the company at that time. The two superstars shared the ring several times in the Stamford-based promotion. One of these matches, however, led Nash to leave for WCW.

In February 1996, Nash faced Hart in a Steel Cage Match at In Your House 6. Before his bout against Nash, Hart lost to The Undertaker at Royal Rumble via disqualification. While Nash wanted to defeat Hart the same way at In Your House 6, The Hitman refused his idea for the finish.

Speaking on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, the former co-founder of the nWo revealed that he decided to leave the company when Vince McMahon took Hart's side.

"I just wanted to stick Bret and have him beat because 'Taker had Bret beat and I screwed him at the Rumble and flipped him off and walked away. So, in order for tit to tat, I had to have Bret beat. Bret wouldn't take the finish. Vince caved on making Bret do the finish. And when he wouldn't do that for business, because that was right for business, that's when I said, 'F**k it, I'm out, I'll take the money [from WCW], because you're not doing what's right,'" he said.

Kevin Nash later returned to WWE

While Bret Hart later joined Nash in WCW in 1997, Big Daddy Cool returned to the Stamford-based company in 2002 alongside his nWo teammates Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. His run lasted nearly a year before leaving again in 2003.

After competing for several years in TNA and on the independent circuit, the WWE Hall of Famer made his second return to WWE in 2011. He had a brief feud with Triple H, which saw the two square off in a Sledgehammer Ladder Match at the 2011 TLC event. However, Nash lost the bout.

The 63-year-old has since made several sporadic appearances. He last competed in a WWE ring in 2014 when he participated in the Royal Rumble match.

