Fact check: Did a Filipino get scammed by Roman Reigns days before WWE WrestleMania 39?

Roman Reigns is set to have one of his biggest matches yet against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, The Tribal Chief's name made the rounds in the Philippines days before the event after a Filipino claimed the superstar was in a relationship with her.

For those wondering, Roman Reigns did not scam a Filipino, but rather someone was impersonating the WWE star. The Filipino in question was Isabel Mayam-o, who came to the aid of Ben Tulfo on an episode of #ipaBITAGmo after she did not receive a package from her supposed boyfriend, Roman Reigns.

The pinay stated that she got connected with the WWE star after someone gave her number to Roman, who contacted her immediately. They have been talking for four months through Google (chat).

She went to the program to complain about the package Roman allegedly sent her on March 21, which supposedly contained a SIM card, VIP ID, and cash amounting to $20,000. Isabel stated that the courier, Curier Eagles Delivery Services, wouldn't deliver the items despite already sending an additional Php15,000 (around $276) due to the weight. The money was sent through a local mobile wallet, Gcash.

The host, Ben Tulfo, then pointed out the red flags in the "relationship." When asked if they ever talked through video or call, Isabel answered no as the company wouldn't allow Roman. The host also noted the "broken English" and incorrect grammar of the wrestler despite being from Florida in their messages. In one of their conversations, the WrestleMania 39 headliner even gave Isabel a "private Instagram account" where they could talk, which turned out was only a fan page of the superstar.

Ben stated that the problem shouldn't be with the courier anymore, but about the "romance scam." After pointing out what occurred, Isabel is now uncertain about her relationship with Roman Reigns. Ben later connected her with clinical psychologist Dr. Camille Garcia. After speaking with Dr. Garcia, Tulfo assured Isabel that they would continue talking after the program to help with her problem.

Aside from WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns is occupied with something else to engage in the supposed relationship

The Head of the Table's schedule lately has been hectic, given that he will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare on WrestleMania 39 Sunday. Still, the alleged relationship he had with Isabel Mayam-o is impossible for another reason as the superstar is married.

Roman Reigns is married to Galina Becker, whom he met back in college at the Georgia Institute of Technology. They have been married for eight years, tying the knot in December 2014 on a private island called Castaway Cay. They have five children together, one daughter and two sets of twin boys.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a person has been scammed by someone pretending to be a WWE star. Fans should be warier about who to trust, especially when it comes to the internet.

