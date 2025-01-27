Fan favorite WWE star to show up on RAW and challenge Bron Breakker for his title? Exploring the possibility

Bron Breakker is basking in his glory as the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion. After a successful title defense against Sheamus at Saturday Night's Main Event last week, the 27-year-old is looking for a fresh challenger. Rumors have been buzzing that a fan favorite WWE star might show up on RAW and challenge Breakker for the coveted title.

In the ongoing Transfer Window, LA Knight may move to Monday Night RAW and step up against the reigning Intercontinental Champion. The speculation of his transfer stems from the lack of credible opponents for Bron Breakker on the red brand. Since becoming champion, he has been stuck in a feud with either Sheamus or Ludwig Kaiser on WWE RAW.

Therefore, a veteran babyface like LA Knight could be a good choice to bid against Breakker on RAW. The Defiant One has also reached a point of stagnation on SmackDown. Furthermore, with RAW's top babyface, Damian Priest, recently moving to the blue brand, Knight's arrival could fill the void and add new excitement to the red brand's show.

While there is a high possibility of The Megastar moving to Monday Night RAW, it is unlikely to happen tonight. The 42-year-old is currently embroiled in a feud with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga on SmackDown. There are chances that he would move to the flagship show after winding up his current program, potentially after the Royal Rumble or later next month.

Bron Breakker to drop his Intercontinental Championship ahead of WrestleMania?

Bron Breakker has been dominating the RAW midcard division as the Intercontinental Champion for almost 100 days. In less than a year, The Dog of WWE has made quite a name for himself on the main roster. Fans have been wondering whether the 27-year-old will walk into The Show of Shows this year as the defending Intercontinental Champion.

There is a possibility that Breakker may drop his title before WrestleMania 41. Known for delivering shocking twists ahead of major PLEs, Triple H might once again surprise fans by having Bron lose the title. Should WWE decide to take the championship away from him, the company will likely position Bron Breakker in a major program in Las Vegas.

There were rumors that the former NXT Champion could be involved in a program with Goldberg at some point this year. Therefore, the Triple H-led creative team could book the second-generation star in a match against the WWE Hall of Famer on The Grandest Stage of Them All. A potential feud with Da Man in the lead-up could work as a springboard in Breakker's rise to the main event scene.

With the Road to WrestleMania 41 set to kick off, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the reigning Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW.

