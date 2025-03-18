Fan praise; no clear direction on RAW? - 3 reasons why top WWE heel will turn face and finally attack Gunther

Gunther is preparing for another title defense. He will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against this year's Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

The Ring General is undefeated against the Yeet Master in singles action so far with three wins to his name but could lose to the latter on The Grandest Stage of Them All, given the momentum that Jey Uso currently has. Aside from the former Intercontinental Champion, Gunther might need to deal with another RAW star in the near future, who could have a character change and go after him. This is none other than his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser, who has been pursuing a singles career on the red brand lately.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Kaiser will have a face turn going forward and will turn on The Ring General:

#3. He has been a heel for too long

Ludwig Kaiser has been a heel for nearly a decade. He moved to WWE in 2017 and started his run in the Stamford-based promotion as a heel. He retained this persona during his time with NXT, and eventually also on the main roster after his stint with the developmental brand.

However, this might be the best time for him to have a character change, as it will open the way for new storylines and new angles to work on, either in singles or tag team action.

#2. He has received positive response from fans

During the current European tour of WWE, Ludwig Kaiser has worked a few matches against heel oppositions, defeating names like Austin Theory and Grayson Waller of A-Town Down Under.

Kaiser got a positive response from fans during these encounters, and according to a report from Fightful Select, WWE's creative team is seemingly using Ludwig as a face only for live events.

However, this could change going forward, especially now that he is part of a stacked mid-card roster and it appears that he might not get a push from the Triple H-led creative team under his current heel persona.

So, a face turn and a feud with Gunther after WrestleMania 41 could be the best option for him to move in a new direction.

#1. Gunther could be in search of a new storyline after WrestleMania 41

The Ring General has done a great job as the World Heavyweight Champion since he claimed the title at Summerslam in August last year.

However, if WWE creative wants Jey Uso to become World Champion for the first time in his career with the Stamford-based promotion, a feud with Ludwig Kaiser could be the best way for Gunther to move to the next storyline.

Ludwig Kaiser could interfere in the title match at WrestleMania 41 where he will be expected to distract Jey Uso and help Gunther retain, but instead, he could cost his Imperium partner the title, allowing the Yeet Master to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

In such a scenario, Gunther would be out for revenge and could confront Ludwig Kaiser, forcing the latter to have a face turn, as the two start a feud. This could lead to a match either on RAW or in one of the upcoming premium live events after WrestleMania 41.

