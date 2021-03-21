5 Betrayals that could happen at Fastlane 2021: Top Champion to turn heel, Big new twist in Alexa Bliss' character?

Fastlane 2021 is less than 24 hours away and a lot is expected to happen. It's the final pay-per-view stop on the road to WrestleMania 37 and this could be the final place where we see the twists and turns before the biggest show of the year.

Twists, turns, and betrayals are to be expected in a card that only had matches added to it in the last week before the show. Here are a few possible betrayals that could happen at Fastlane 2021:

#5. Which alliance will break in the tag team title match at Fastlane?

A tense match awaits

While we normally would have been excited at the idea of this WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane, the entire feud has been confusing. With the SmackDown Women's Championship match set for WrestleMania between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, we're not sure why WWE thought it would be a good idea to mix the two title pictures.

There are already teams on both RAW and SmackDown who would be better contenders for the tag team titles than Banks and Belair. Either way, the match is happening, and Bianca Belair has the chance to walk into WrestleMania with a Championship around her waist already.

On the last episode of SmackDown before Fastlane 2021, Shayna Baszler accidentally kicked Nia Jax and cost her the match as Sasha Banks pinned her to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship.

What if all that was just a diversion by WWE? Given how things have played out, one would assume that the tension will be between the Women's Tag Team Champions. But with WrestleMania approaching, the Sasha Banks-Bianca Belair feud needs some heat, otherwise, it will be just another match on the card.

A Sasha Banks betrayal and heel turn would be perfectly-timed for WrestleMania 37. They don't need to win the tag team titles at Fastlane, and it will serve no actual purpose in their WrestleMania bout.

