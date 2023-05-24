Feared superstar to betray The Tribal Chief in Saudi Arabia - 4 WWE stars Roman Reigns needs to be cautious about at Night of Champions

Roman Reigns is the top champion in WWE and professional wrestling. He's the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, having held the Universal Title in particular for nearly 1,000 days.

While that title reign has been incredibly impressive, Roman hopes to add even more gold to his resume come Night of Champions. The Tribal Chief is set to team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn for the Unified RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

In theory, Reigns should be excited to challenge for the coveted titles, but things have been tricky for him lately. There's been a lot of drama within The Bloodline, along with select stars away from the group targetting him verbally and physically.

This article will look at a handful of stars who The Tribal Chief should worry about come the big event in Saudi Arabia. This includes those closest to him, someone he's been verbally attacking as of late, and a world title contender.

#4. WWE fans are dying for Jey Uso to finally take Roman out

the crowd's reaction proves that he's been absolutely killing this role & main event jey uso is on a WHOLE different level

Jey Uso is one-half of what is arguably the greatest tag team in WWE history. He and his twin brother Jimmy Uso have dominated the tag team scene for years. In fact, the two hold the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history.

Despite his success, Jey has often been mistreated by Roman Reigns. The two even feuded and fought upon Roman's return to action and subsequent heel turn in 2020. The talented Uso eventually gave in, like when Reigns threatened to hurt Jimmy if Jey didn't comply.

Their issues have sprouted back up again this year, however. Jey was seemingly ready to leave The Bloodline but returned to help Jimmy. Still, fans are vying for him to finally shut up Roman Reigns. Could he, and potentially Jimmy, attack Roman and cost him the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles at Night of Champions? Fans will explode with excitement if it happens.

#3. Seth Rollins has been talking about Roman Reigns a lot as of late

Seth Rollins is arguably WWE's best in-ring worker. It could be argued that he's been the most consistent wrestler the company has had over the past decade. He's also a multi-time world champion and potentially the next World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins has a lot of history with Roman Reigns. The two were part of The Shield until Seth shockingly smashed Roman with a chair. They've mostly been at odds since then, although they've managed to make up occasionally.

While Seth has his hands full at WWE Night of Champions, he's been regularly talking about Roman, even taking shots at The Tribal Chief. Many think a new rivalry between the two is on the horizon.

Perhaps Roman would be standing in the center of the ring to get smashed with a steel chair, just as Seth had done to him years earlier. It would certainly be one way to kickstart a new rivalry.

#2. Roman Reigns showed fear when bumping into Solo Sikoa

Everything about this segment, Solo/Roman tease, Jimmy/Roman tension building .

THE BEST story in wrestling.



THE BEST story in wrestling. Everything about this segment, Solo/Roman tease, Jimmy/Roman tension building . THE BEST story in wrestling. https://t.co/OO8a1HEFSe

Solo Sikoa is the Enforcer of The Bloodline. He joined WWE through NXT, where he was a constant threat in the North American Championship scene. He moved to WWE's main roster at Clash at the Castle last year, joining The Bloodline.

Since then, Solo has been a major threat to the entire company. Until the Monday before WrestleMania, the Street Champion was undefeated on RAW & SmackDown. He intimidates everybody he stands across from. This last point surprisingly includes Roman Reigns.

Roman accidentally bumped into Solo Sikoa during a tense moment in the ring. This led to a brief standoff where Reigns almost immediately backed down as if he feared Solo.

Is The Tribal Chief losing control of The Bloodline? If he is, Solo may be a major threat and could even become the new Head of the Table.

#1. Paul Heyman is always up to no good

Paul Heyman is undoubtedly one of the greatest managers in WWE and wrestling history. Alongside other greats such as Jim Cornette and the legendary Bobby "The Brain" Heenan, Heyman has boosted the profile of almost everybody he's worked with.

Still, Heyman is well known for being sneaky and underhanded. While that could sound useful, he almost always eventually uses it against his clients. Needless to say, this is a genuine threat to Roman Reigns.

While Paul Heyman sucks up to "his" Tribal Chief, if Roman shows a hint of weakness, Paul will betray him for something new. He's done it to others before, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Roman will get the same treatment in time. Will it happen at Night of Champions if Reigns loses? For now, fans will have to wait to find out.

