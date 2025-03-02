Female Final Boss to turn heel and join The Rock and John Cena before WWE WrestleMania 41? Chances explored

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 was an event filled with twists and turns. The show concluded with John Cena selling his soul to The Rock and taking out Cody Rhodes, sending shockwaves through the pro wrestling world.

The alliance between the two legends may lead to more stars joining them for success, and one of them could be The Rock's daughter, Ava. She began her journey as a pro wrestler in WWE NXT in 2022 after joining The Schism, but her time there was short-lived as she stopped wrestling just over a year later to become the General Manager of NXT.

The Rock could expand his stable ahead of WrestleMania 41 by bringing in his daughter Ava as a member. She may not join it as an in-ring talent, but she could serve as a mouthpiece for the group.

Another huge possibility could be The Rock removing Nick Aldis as the General Manager of SmackDown and replacing him with Ava. The Final Boss is a member of TKO's Board of Directors, which gives him the authority to make such calls.

This was clear when Aldis had to cancel Cody Rhodes' match on last week's episode of SmackDown on the orders of The Rock.

Ava taking charge of the blue brand would make Cody Rhodes struggle against her father, so it makes sense. Additionally, it could open the way for Nick Aldis to make an in-ring return in the future and have some matches in WWE before retiring on the biggest stage.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Ava

Ava has played the role of NXT General Manager very well. She had her first on-screen interaction with The Rock at New Year's Evil earlier this year while The Brahma Bull was talking to Ethan Page backstage.

According to a recent report from Backstage Pass, WWE has major plans for Ava, and she is expected to play into her father's Final Boss persona. The creative process for the 23-year-old star's upcoming big move is already in progress.

WWE Creative working on plans could mean that Ava is nearing the end of her tenure as the NXT General Manager and could be heading to the main roster.

The Rock is likely going to take control of everything in the sports entertainment juggernaut, so expanding his stable and adding his family members to give them power seems like a good possibility.

