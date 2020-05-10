Final Money in the Bank 2020 Match Predictions

Money in the Bank 2020 might be the most unique Money in the Bank PPV yet.

Money in the Bank 2020 will be taking this place on Sunday on May 10, 2020. Due to current circumstances, some of the action will be taking place at the WWE Performance Center, while the two ladder matches will be occurring at the same time inside the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

There are currently eight matches confirmed for the Money in the Bank match card. There was recently a Kickoff Show match announced between the returning Jeff Hardy and Cesaro. A match between R-Truth and MVP was also announced for the show.

Tamina will also challenge Bayley for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The SmackDown Tag Team Championship will be on the line when The New Day will defend the titles in a fatal four-way tag team match against The Forgotten Sons, Lucha House Party, and The Miz and John Morrison. Two former allies in Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will compete for the Universal Championship, and Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship for the first time against Seth Rollins.

There will also be two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, with one taking place for the men and the other taking place for the women. AJ Styles, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, and Otis will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. On the women's side of things, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Carmella, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans will fight for the briefcase.

#8: Kickoff Show: Cesaro vs. Jeff Hardy

This will be Jeff Hardy's first PPV match since making his WWE return.

Jeff Hardy recently has had a number of video packages highlighting his return as they have reflected on his entire career in WWE. He had previously returned to score a victory over King Corbin before making his second appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Sheamus has been jealous of all of the attention that Jeff Hardy has been receiving over the past few weeks and confronted him on the latest episode of SmackDown. The Charismatic Enigma laid him out with a Swanton Bomb and will now face off with Cesaro. Given the fact that Jeff Hardy is currently the bigger star, it seems likely that he will get the victory against Cesaro so that he could have some momentum heading into his rivalry with Sheamus.

Prediction: Jeff Hardy