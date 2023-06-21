Finn Balor to add WWE's next big main eventer to The Judgment Day? How it can happen

Since Finn Balor ousted Edge from his creation, Judgment Day has been searching for more WWE stars to join the cause. They have found no luck, though. AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes rejected Balor's offer, while Rhea Ripley hasn't officially made one to Liv Morgan. However, they can shift their attention to the pool of young and ambitious wrestlers in the developmental brand.

WWE did tease the entry of a 25-year-old star in The Judgment Day. In August 2022, Finn Balor made a surprise appearance on NXT for some words of wisdom to Bron Breakker before his match at Worlds Collide. The segment led fans to believe that a new member would get added to The Judgment Day, as it took place a month after Balor replaced Edge and began a crusade to expand the stable.

The Prince of Darkness attacked Seth Rollins on NXT after his title defense against Bron Breakker. Given that the fellow heel is rumored for a main roster entry in the summer, could this be the beginning of a story that leads to a Balor-Breakker team-up against the World Champion? It is a heavy possibility. A heel Bron's main roster run will be streamlined if he accepts Finn's offer.

Adding an experienced main eventer in The Judgment Day will be the icing on the cake of a stable whose popularity has skyrocketed, thanks to the backing from WWE Creative and their character work. Bron Breakker would be surrounded by opportunities in no time. The company can also formulate a storyline based on Breakker's eventual betrayal of Finn Balor with the help of Damian Priest.

The Judgment Day: What did Finn Balor say to Bron Breakker on WWE NXT?

Last year, Bron Breakker was set to defend the NXT Championship against NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate at Worlds Collide. Finn Balor understood Bate to be a tough competitor for Breakker. He approached the real-life Bronson Steiner in the locker room to encourage him before his fight.

The record-holder for the longest combined reign as NXT Champion told Bron that he had beaten men "twice his size" to make that title industry standard. It was then Bron's responsibility to "uphold that lineage." Given his experience, Finn Balor ended the speech by telling the champion not to underestimate his opponent.

The Prince of Darkness can pull off the role of a mentor to Bron Breakker. After all, a similar angle is being explored with JD McDonagh on WWE RAW. Time will tell if Breakker gets added to the saga.

