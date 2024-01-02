Finn Balor and Damian Priest to lose their titles to Triple H's favorites before Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Finn Balor and Damian Priest have had a successful 2023 in maintaining their status as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. However, after RAW Day 1, a new set of challenges may be on the horizon already.

R-Truth was catching up with The Miz during a RAW backstage exclusive when DIY approached them. The latter duo told R-Truth that they were interested in challenging for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles, which the former immediately talked with General Manager Adam Pearce. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were unimpressed about what he did.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor approached Adam Pearce about the announcement and asked why they were placed in a title match next week, and R-Truth informed them that he scheduled a singles match between Finn and Tommaso Ciampa. Balor agreed with the match after Truth provoked him by saying he was scared.

Balor vs. Tommaso next week could only be the beginning of DIY's quest for gold, making them the next challengers for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. After Finn's match, Damian could also go one-on-one with Johnny Gargano before they face off as duos for the titles weeks before the 2024 Royal Rumble.

DIY has been a successful group under Triple H's guidance in the past, and with The Game managing the creative decisions, they are most likely to succeed again. They could spice up the tag team division by being champions, as they did previously in NXT. Even if they do not win the titles the first time, they could have another chance soon.

What happened to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW Day 1?

The Judgment Day had an exciting start to 2024.

While Damian Priest and Finn Balor were not in action for tonight, the rest of the group were.

R-Truth, who has been insisting he was part of The Judgment Day for weeks, was the guest on Miz TV and claimed to represent the fearsome faction. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh came out minutes later and said R-Truth was not part of the group. The 51-year-old reasoned that The Irish Ace was not part of the group as the latter lost during their Miracle on 34th Street Fight.

A tag team match between JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio vs. Awesome Truth, consisting of R-Truth and The Miz happened on RAW Day 1. The reunited duo ended up winning the match.

Rhea Ripley was also in action on the latest episode of RAW. Mami retained her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile in an exciting match. Moreover, Damian Priest had a failed cash-in attempt during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre in the main event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

When did Finn Balor and Damian Priest last defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship?

The Judgment Day duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor last defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn during the WWE Live Holiday Tour in Boston. While on television, they defended it against the Creed Brothers on the December 18, 2023, edition of RAW.

It remains to be seen how The Judgment Day will contest against DIY in the coming weeks.

Do you think DIY will win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship soon? Sound off in the comments section below!

