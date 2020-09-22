5 potential feuds for Randy Orton after Drew McIntyre

Randy Orton is on one of the best runs of his career.

When he viciously turned heel on Edge earlier this year, it seemed to light a fire within him. Orton was focused, fierce and full of venom. The Viper was back with a bang, or in this case... a punt.

The feud with Edge was some of the best work the third-generation WWE Superstar has done. His promos were meaningful, hurtful and truthful. His actions were violent, aggressive and shocking.

Since then, The Viper has turned his attention to Drew McIntyre and the WWE Championship. Randy Orton was unsuccessful in his first challenge for the coveted title at SummerSlam 2020. This defeat escalated the feud and Orton went full Viper, punting the big Scotsman in the head several times.

These attacks caused McIntyre to suffer a head injury. The Scottish Psychopath then returned to get his own back, before challenging Randy Orton to an Ambulance match for the WWE Championship at Clash of Champions.

The match is certainly interesting, as the stipulation attached means no one has to take the pin to lose the match. A bout like this protects the loser and would therefore be the perfect opportunity for Randy Orton to become a 14-time champion.

The outcome of the match will limit who Randy Orton will feud with next. If Orton is to be champion, then he will most likely go on to feud with a top-level guy.

However, if Orton were to leave Clash of Champions without the title, he could feud with a number of opponents who would benefit significantly from his wealth of wrestling experience.

In this article, there are five feuds for Randy Orton after facing Drew McIntyre. In the list, there is a mix of wrestlers that could step up to the Viper.

#5 Randy Orton could help make Dominik Mysterio the man

WWE

No one thought that Dominik would thrive so well on the big stage, but he has become one of the hottest names in the company as of late. The young up-and-comer has impressed many with his recent performances against Seth Rollins.

Dominik paid his dues when Rollins brutalised him with a Kendo Stick and then showed he has bags of potential as a future WWE Superstar. Both in and out of the ring, Rollins has done a great job getting Mysterio over and acclimated to the main roster.

A feud with Randy Orton would further establish Mysterio’s babyface run and give him some the best lessons ever taught in the wrestling business.

Randy Orton is regarded by many of the greats as one of the best in the business. His emotions, mannerisms and all of the little things he does throughout a match tells a story. Orton knows just what to do at the precise moment. Lessons like these would be invaluable for someone in Mysterio's position.

This would be a feud for a title-less Orton, because of the youth and inexperience of Dominik. It's a feud that would not only benefit Mysterio massively, but act as his star-cementing moment.