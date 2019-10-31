Five Potential Challengers for Brock Lesnar if he retains at Crown Jewel

Who can stop Brock Lesnar?

At Crown Jewel, Brock Lesnar is set to defend his WWE Championship against his old UFC nemesis, Cain Velasquez. Velasquez and Lesnar have a long and storied history together and it is going to be interesting to see how the WWE decides to book their encounter.

The match is Velasquez's WWE in-ring debut and given how muted fan reactions have been to him so far, it wouldn't make a lot of sense to slap the WWE Championship around his waist in his first match.

While stranger things have happened and you can never say never in the WWE, it seems likely Lesnar will retain his belt at Crown Jewel. The SmackDown roster is not that strong in terms of potential challengers for the Beast Incarnate but let's take a look at five potential challengers he could have if he retains at Crown Jewel.

5: Kofi Kingston

Brock Lesnar made short work of Kofi Kingston

SmackDown's roster is seriously lacking in main-event stars or even talent that could feasibly step up to the plate to challenge Brock Lesnar. The company were in a similar position earlier in the year and that ultimately lead to Kofi Kingston being pushed into the main-event of WrestleMania at the last minute.

Kingston's run wasn't without its highlights but it was brought to an emphatic end by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown's debut episode on Fox. Lesnar crushed Kingston in less than 10 seconds and completely killed all of his momentum.

Kingston hasn't even mentioned dropping the belt on TV since which seems a little bit odd. He has been put straight back down into the tag-team division and his entire title reign has been forgotten about.

A quick feud with Lesnar would at least acknowledge that Kofi Kingston was once the WWE Champion and while there is very little chance of him dethroning Lesnar, it would be a nice gesture to at least have him look competitive in a match-up between the two men. They could also use this to plant the seeds for a Big E heel turn somewhere down the line.

