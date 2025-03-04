Former AEW star to make WWE debut on RAW and challenge Penta to WrestleMania 41 match? Chances explored

Penta is preparing for the first WrestleMania of his WWE career, but it is still unclear what his path to the Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas will be. The former AEW star has been linked to a title match against Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. WWE Creative is apparently considering a multi-man title match for The Dog.

Ad

Monday on RAW will shed more light on Penta's next move, but WWE Creative may already have found his opponent for WrestleMania 41. This opponent is Rey Fenix, his brother and former tag team partner in AEW.

According to Fightful, Rey Fenix is a free agent and is expected to sign with WWE. According to reports, The Creative has already started working on plans for Fenix, who left Tony Khan's company and is heading to WWE, like his brother.

Ad

Trending

Rey Fenix will move to RAW as a heel on that occasion, while his brother is currently a face, and it will be the second consecutive year that there will be a Brother vs. Brother match at WrestleMania, as Jey Uso collided with Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania 40.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Penta says he has no intention of becoming the next Rey Mysterio

Given the similarities, the former AEW star recently referred to whether he should be considered the next Rey Mysterio. Still, the RAW superstar said in an interview with Chris Van Vliet that he had no intention to become the next Rey Mysterio.

"I don't want to be the next Rey Mysterio, I want to be the first Penta El Zero Miedo in WWE, because Rey Mysterio has my respect, Rey Mysterio is the legend, Rey Mysterio is my role model brother. I don't want to be like this you know? I want to be the first Penta because my style is very different, my style in the ring is different like Rey Mysterio. Rey Mysterio inspires me of course, but I don't want to [be] the same," he said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The former AEW star and the WWE Hall of Famer came face to face at the Royal Rumble, as they were the two stars that kicked off the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.