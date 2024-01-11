Former AEW wrestler to debut in WWE with a new manager? Analyzing the possibility

AEW wrestlers jumping ships and landing in WWE isn't a baffling idea for fans anymore. With time, it has started to become conventional. A former AEW wrestler seems to continue this tradition, as he is expected to sign with the Stamford-based promotion this year.

The name in question is Andrade El Idolo. The 34-year-old will reportedly return to WWE, and there's a good possibility that he might debut with a new manager on the main roster. Andrade's previous run in the company has seen him pair with Zelina Vega. However, with Vega currently a prominent part of LWO, so El Idolo might need a new manager.

The name who could fill that space and work as a manager for the Latino superstar in WWE is NXT's Elektra Lopez. The latter has done almost everything on the developmental brand and might have reached her apogee. Her main-roster call-up is seemingly on the horizon.

Moreover, NXT's creative head, Shawn Michaels, has furtively hinted at it in the latest episode of the show. Therefore, Lopez could actually debut on the main roster with Andrade El Idolo as his new manager. The prospect of it happening is quite good, as it would be a fresh start for both superstars.

When will Andrade El Idolo return to WWE?

Andrade reportedly made his last AEW appearance at Worlds End on December 30, 2023. Soon after, there were reports claiming that WWE was planning to bring him back immediately on the Day One edition of Monday Night RAW. However, it didn't come to fruition.

It looks like Triple H has kept his return on hold for a bigger stage. The 34-year-old could return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as the spectacle is known for delivering big surprises.

Andrade could make a surprise appearance in the 30-Men Royal Rumble match, which could receive a thunderous reaction from the fans. The Latino superstar has had quite an amazing run in NXT under Hunter's regime.

Therefore, it is expected that he will be catapulted into major storylines upon his return. Although Royal Rumble seems to be the probable place of his return, the prospect of him making his comeback ahead of the January PLE cannot be ruled out either.

