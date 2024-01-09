Former AEW wrestler to return at Royal Rumble and punch his ticket to WrestleMania? Potential swerve analyzed

Royal Rumble is around the corner, and the rumors of possible returns have started doing the rounds. A major surprise that could unravel at Tropicana Field this year is the return of a former AEW wrestler.

The name in question is Andrade El Edolo. The 34-year-old is reportedly done with AEW, where he made his last appearance at the Worlds End pay-per-view on December 30th, 2023. Word on the street is that he is WWE-bound. This will be a comeback, as the Latino superstar had left WWE a few years ago due to poor bookings under Vince McMahon. He could make his return to the promotion at the premium live event on January 27th.

Andrade could appear as a surprise entrant in the 30-Men Royal Rumble match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania 40. He could end up challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, with Triple H currently in charge of the creative department, Andrade could start right at the top. While Seth Rollins' potential WrestleMania feud appears to be with CM Punk, there's a good possibility that it could turn into a triple-threat match.

Andrade could book his ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All after winning the Royal Rumble match upon his return. On the other hand, Punk could insert himself into the World Heavyweight Title picture, as he has a history with The Visionary.

Is WWE planning a triple-threat main event at WrestleMania 40?

Over the past few years, the WWE Universe has seen many triple-threat matches at The Showcase of the Immortals. There's a good possibility that it might happen again this year.

Currently, Roman Reigns' storyline has taken an interesting turn, with The Rock setting his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes has also been in the mix, as he has been tracing his path to The Tribal Chief to finish his story.

Therefore, the prospect of WWE making it a triple-threat main event at WrestleMania cannot be ruled out. On the other hand, the other world title feud is expected to be between Seth Rollins and CM Punk at The Show of Shows this year.

This is a match that could also turn into a triple threat with the surprise addition of a Superstar. It is pertinent to note that WrestleMania 20 and 30 have seen triple-threat matches headline the extravaganza. Therefore, WWE might just be contemplating a repeat this year in Philadelphia.

