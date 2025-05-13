Former Intercontinental Champion to cost CM Punk & be revealed as Seth Rollins' 3rd man? Potential WWE Saturday Night's Main Event twist explored

CM Punk will team up with Sami Zayn at Saturday Night's Main Event to take on Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The Visionary has been at a numbers disadvantage ever since Jey Uso joined Punk and Zayn on Monday Night RAW. However, Rollins could pull off a masterstroke at the NBC special by introducing the third member of his faction.

Drew McIntyre could be the new member as he has a bitter history with all three babyfaces. The Scottish Warrior shares a strong disdain for CM Punk. Well, he also despises Sami Zayn and Jey Uso due to their dirty work with The Bloodline. On the other hand, McIntyre shares Rollins' mindset of protecting WWE by targeting CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Now that The Visionary has set his sights on eliminating those who also happen to be Drew McIntyre's enemies, the latter could very well choose to stand by his side. During the tag team match at Saturday Night's Main Event, the former Intercontinental Champion could show up out of nowhere and attack CM Punk. Drew might hit him with a Claymore without the referee's notice, leaving Sami Zayn all alone in the ring.

It could give Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker a chance to grab an easy victory. Following the match, The Scottish Warrior could enter the ring with a malignant smile to stand tall with Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman. The Visionary could then shake hands with Drew McIntyre to reveal him as the group's new member, a moment that could change the landscape of the industry.

This could lead to a very interesting feud with Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker on one side, and Sami Zayn, CM Punk, and Jey Uso on the other.

Drew McIntyre to become a World Champion with Seth Rollins' alliance?

Drew McIntyre has long been chasing his dream of becoming a World Champion again in WWE. Despite multiple attempts, he has fallen short due to outside distractions and shenanigans. However, if he joins Seth Rollins, he might just accomplish his long-awaited dream, which is to have the big gold.

Paul Heyman, the cunning mastermind of Rollins' faction, is known for his backstage politics. If McIntyre joins the group, The Wiseman could arrange a World Title shot for him later this year. Heyman could pull strings to potentially book him in a high-profile match for the Undisputed WWE Title on SmackDown.

Moreover, with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in his corner, McIntyre might have an advantage going into his matches. They could even help the 39-year-old star win his big showdowns as well. Therefore, there are high chances that Drew McIntyre could become a World Champion with Rollins' alliance.

It all depends on what Triple H has in store for The Scottish Warrior this year and whether a world title is coming his way.

