Former Intercontinental Champion reveals how Paul Heyman is helping RAW Superstars

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News

25 Jan 2020, 13:15 IST SHARE

Paul Heyman

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was a guest on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler's podcast. The Scottish Psychopath opened up on a variety of topics, and talked about the changes Paul Heyman has brought to Monday Night RAW.

McIntyre stated that Heyman is allowing Monday Night RAW's Superstars to show more of their characters on camera. He added that he has taken advantage of the freedom Heyman is giving him in regards to his personality.

"Paul Heyman has come in. You know, he’s allowed people to start showing a little bit more of a personality. It’s up to you if you get that kind of freedom, like I’ve been doing over the past couple of months to really take advantage of it [and] ensure you know that you can get over if you’re given that opportunity. I think that is what was missing [from my character] and the pieces are coming together. The size I am, the experience I have the look etc. And now that I’m putting those final pieces together, being myself. I cannot wait, the opportunity was last night I’ve been thinking about it for a very long time."

Also read: Paige reveals what CM Punk is like behind the scenes on WWE Backstage

McIntyre has come a long way from being a part of 3MB years ago, to being featured in a marquee WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns in 2019. Royal Rumble is almost on the horizon, and McIntyre is a favorite to win the whole thing. Check his comments on the possibility of facing Brock Lesnar in the Rumble here.