Former multi-time champion set for major singles push, record-breaking champions separate - 5 WWE tag teams who could split in 2023

WWE has had many exciting and memorable tag teams over the years. Older fans will remember the likes of The Wild Samoans, The Killer Bees, The Hart Foundation, & Demolition. Fans of the Attitude Era loved and respected The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and APA, among others.

While there have been many incredible tag teams, fantastic tag team matches, and memorable rivalries among various duos, WWE isn't exactly known for loving and embracing the division. Fans have often been critical of too few teams, tag teams never being pushed high up the card, and duos being split up too early.

Regardless of how good or talented a duo may be, they will likely be split up sooner or later, with few exceptions disproving the rule. This trend will likely continue in the Triple H-led regime.

As a matter of fact, there are a few popular and successful tag teams in the company that may end up splitting before 2023 is over. Some of these duos have been together for years, even for over a decade. Which duos may no longer be together by the end of the year?

Below are five WWE tag teams who could split in 2023.

#5. Alpha Academy may break up

Alpha Academy

Alpha Academy is a tag team on WWE RAW. The duo is comprised of the powerful Otis and Olympian Chad Gable. Both stars excelled in amateur wrestling prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment.

The two stars have been successful as a duo. The pairing won the RAW Tag Team Title and feuded with top teams such as The Street Profits and RK-Bro. They're highly entertaining. Unfortunately, their time as a team may be coming to an end.

Chad Gable is rumored to be undergoing a singles push with WWE behind him. Otis, on the other hand, has been surrounding himself with the Maximum Male Models in recent weeks. The talented pair are seemingly prepared to go in opposite directions.

#4. The Usos may split if Jey Uso goes solo

Listen to the crowd when they see Jey, We need main event Jey Uso back! https://t.co/SlIdlGLZf4

The Usos are undisputedly the top tag team in professional wrestling. The WWE duo consists of real-life twin brothers Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. They're part of The Bloodline and are the real-life sons of Rikishi.

Jimmy and Jey have forged an unmatched legacy in WWE. They're eight-time tag team champions. They're currently the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, with their SmackDownTag Team Title reign setting an impressive record. Their time with the titles is the longest tag team championship reign of any kind in the company's illustrious history.

Despite being reigning champions, things have been rocky for Jimmy and Jey. The Bloodline is in disarray, and Jey isn't sure if he wants to remain part of the group. Many believe Main Event Jey Uso will go off on a singles run. If that's the case, The Usos may no longer be a regular tag team in the company.

#3. Damage CTRL could break up

Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL is both a tag team and a stable. The trio consists of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. The Role Model serves as a singles star, while Dakota and IYO are a full-time tag team. The group formed at SummerSlam 2022.

The trio have found success since forming. Specifically, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai have captured tag team gold on two separate occasions. They were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions until Lita, and Becky Lynch dethroned the duo on the latest episode of RAW.

Unfortunately, there's been some hints that the trio may not last. Bayley is the leader of the group, but she's been making decisions without consulting her stablemates. One such decision led to the duo losing the title when Dakota Kai was arguably not yet ready. These issues could accumulate and eventually cause a rift in the group.

#2. WWE NXT's Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen are having issues

8/7c @USA_Network How did Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen form their tag team partnership? Hear the whole story TONIGHT on #WWENXT 8/7c @USA_Network How did Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen form their tag team partnership? Hear the whole story TONIGHT on #WWENXT! 📺 8/7c @USA_Network https://t.co/QRixD58Q3J

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen are a tag team on the WWE NXT brand. Briggs had extensive experience in the independent circuit prior to joining WWE. Brooks briefly wrestled on the independent scene and is the son of Bull Buchanon, a former WWF Tag Team Champion.

Jensen & Briggs followed in Bull's footsteps. They won the NXT UK Tag Team Titles last year, the only non-European duo to ever hold the belts. They're also the final champions, as the brand shut down not long afterward.

While the team has had some success, they've run into issues recently. Brooks' head hasn't been in the game due to his feelings for Kiana James, and Josh has become frustrated. This also led to them losing against Indus Sher on the latest episode of the show.

There's a chance that Briggs will snap and end his team with Jensen sooner rather than later.

#1. The Street Profits are both ready for singles pushes

The Street Profits diving

The Street Profits is one of the most beloved duos in WWE. The team consists of Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford, two uber-athletic, charismatic, and talented individuals with near-unmatched chemistry as a tag team.

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins have had immense success as a duo. They've held tag team gold on all three active brands in WWE today and even once held the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles while still working on NXT.

While the two have had a lot of success together, their time as a duo may be ending. Both superstars have done all they can in the tag team division, and many believe Montez and Angelo are destined for singles success. Triple H even recently called Montez Ford a star on social media. A singles push seems inevitable for both men.

