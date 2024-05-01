Former NXT Champion & 4 other WWE Superstars who'll likely not benefit from The Draft 2024 

After immense anticipation, WWE finally hosted its 2024 edition of The Draft. From the looks of it, a mere brand switch might not be in every wrestler's best interests.

'Change is the only constant in life' is a pretty common saying. However, it's also no secret that change doesn't always signify hope. So, it's true that the shuffling of the rosters, thanks to the WWE Draft, is a welcome move, especially in the eyes of the fans. But what's also true is the fact that these shakeups could tremendously hurt numerous stars' momentum.

After all, starting anew when the rosters are filled to the brim with certified superstars can be a tough hill to climb. WWE history is full of examples of promising wrestlers slowly trickling into the irrelevance zone following a Draft.

So, which WWE Superstars are most likely to face adversity following The Draft 2024? Here are five expected names.

#5. and #4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown)

The Good Brothers' WWE arrival in 2016 was a big deal. They immediately reunited with AJ Styles and joined the main-event story also featuring Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Since then, Gallows and Anderson haven't rattled the cage enough. They slowly lost all their momentum, resulting in the Stamford-based promotion releasing them in 2020. They returned in 2022, but they have yet to do something that fans couldn't stop gushing about for days.

Earlier this year, they split from AJ Styles and headed down to NXT to experience a fresh environment. Then, in the 2024 Draft, they were scooped up by SmackDown, which might not bode well for them.

For starters, The Good Brothers aren't on good terms with The Phenomenal One. Furthermore, they didn't join forces with fellow ex-Bullet Club star, Tama Tonga, before he entered The Bloodline. Now, they're on their own, and it's going to be anything but easy for them to find solid footing on the reshuffled SmackDown roster.

#3. Baron Corbin (SmackDown)

The current era of NXT isn't just for shaping the franchise players of tomorrow. It has also become an effective place for turning underutilized veterans into captivating personalities. Baron Corbin is a prime example of that.

Up until a couple of years ago, all hope was lost regarding the WWE Universe ever being invested in the former United States Champion's act. However, his recent NXT run proved a lot of doubters wrong. His short-lived tag team with Bron Breakker became a highlight of Tuesday nights.

Now, The Lone Wolf is back on SmackDown. Unfortunately for him, his Wolf Dogs brother, Bron Breakker, was drafted to RAW. As a result, Corbin will be kicking off his second main roster run as a solo star, and that may not work in his favor.

For the fans who don't passionately follow NXT, they might not be aware of the 39-year-old veteran's exceptional work over the past several months. As a result, he is at risk of being just another solid hand on the blue brand.

#2. Giovanni Vinci (SmackDown)

Throughout the illustrious history of professional wrestling, several promising tag-team stars have gone on to become top singles attractions. Shawn Michaels, Edge & Jeff Hardy are just a few examples of that.

Giovanni Vinci now remains hopeful to have his name scribbled alongside the aforementioned legends. Recently, Vinci was kicked out of Imperium by his long-running tag-team partner, Ludwig Kaiser. As a result, the Italian superstar entered the WWE Draft pool as a singles star.

Interestingly, he got drafted to SmackDown, unlike his former stablemates. So, now Vinci is officially on his own and a feud with either Kaiser or Gunther seems to be out of the question for a while. Even though this could be a perfect opportunity for him to show what he brings to the table, his solo arc might have come at the wrong time.

It's no secret that Vinci hasn't exactly been booked as a credible hotshot. Ever since his main-roster callup in 2022, his role has mostly been eating pins on his trio's behalf. So, there's a fair chance that a singles run wouldn't give him a major momentum boost either.

#1. 2x WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross

A WWE Superstar could be a sea of potential, but if they can't make the crowd lose their minds with their antics, it's unlikely that they'll make it too far. Karrion Kross seems to be an unfortunate example of that.

Despite a prolific NXT run in 2020-2021, The Doom Walker has yet to replicate that success on the main roster. He has feuded with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio, along with being trusted to lead an entire faction. Still, Kross' connection with the WWE Universe remains on ice.

During the Draft, Kross and his Final Testament allies were poached by Adam Pearce. But will this brand switch help The Super Villain forge a much-needed connection with the live crowds? The chances of that happening are pretty slim.

The current RAW roster is home to a plethora of proficient heavy-hitters. Among Sheamus, Gunther, Pete Dunne, Ilja Dragunov, Bron Breakker & Dijak, it'll be a total miracle if Kross gets to run roughshod over the midcard division. Even his faction might not get the desired spotlight, owing to The Judgment Day being the top villain alliance.

