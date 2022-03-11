5 former WWE Superstars who could have been great opponents for Edge's latest persona

Monday Night RAW and WrestleMania season saw Edge fully embrace the darkness. Instead of the gritty and honorable veteran, we now have someone willing to go to any lengths to win.

Edge’s attack on WrestleMania opponent AJ Styles cemented his heel turn and made him way more interesting. Given his WWE career, he has always been more enjoyable as a heel. After all, it’s not for nothing that he received a nickname like ‘The Ultimate Opportunist’.

The 11-time World Champion is set to do battle with Styles at WrestleMania. It is a dream match in pro wrestling given his new persona and the pedigree of both superstars. However, we can’t help but think that some stars of the past would have been amazing opponents for this new version.

Indeed, although the 2021 Royal Rumble winner has faced some of the most elite WWE Superstars, this is a whole new character. Feuds with this variant of the man would be sensational, especially when we try to picture the top stars of the past going to war with him.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who would have been great opponents for Edge’s current persona.

#5 On our list of superstars who would have been great opponents for Edge’s new character: CM Punk

Edge going to war with Punk is wrestling nirvana

If CM Punk comes face-to-face with the newest version of The Rated-R Superstar, fans will collectively go bonkers. We may need the fire department on standby to help when the two spit fire during their promos.

One can only imagine the kind of things that will be said when Punk and Edge verbally spar. The mind games would also be on another level during the feud. As the icing on the cake, the match itself will be a bitter battle and an instant classic.

#4 Death Valley plays host to a dark battle

The rivalry between The Undertaker and Edge is fondly talked about to this day. The history between the two Superstars is intense, with neither man willing to yield an inch to their rival.

If the Undertaker and Edge met again, it would be must-see television. Seeing the first-ever Mr. Money in the Bank trying to get into the head of The Deadman would be superb storytelling. He could push Taker’s buttons to such an extent that he responds with every bit of the darkness he has got.

Given the classics the wrestlers have contested, there can be no doubt about the quality of their eventual match as well. A war of attrition between two of the best in the business? Sign us up.

#3 The Rock runs into someone against the people

A potential Rock vs Edge war would be mind-blowing

The Rock is not called The People’s Champion for nothing. He is the man that stands up for the millions (AND MILLIONS) of fans watching.

So naturally, him running into a man who couldn’t care less about the WWE Universe is enthralling. When that man is a master manipulator who can worm his way into Rock’s head, it makes for compelling viewing.

Getting The Brahma Bull to shed his catchphrases and wisecracks and get serious could unlock the best in both superstars. It would be a truly personal rivalry unlike anything we have seen before.

#2 Christian tries to make his best friend see reason

The best WWE rivalries are the ones that intertwine personal affairs with the storyline. They add a layer of intrigue and excitement to the narrative and allow for compelling storytelling.

If Christian was around, he would be shocked to see his former tag team partner turning his back on everything he stood for. It would not sit well with him, and he would try to get his best friend to change.

Needless to say, the promos, the mind games and the eventual cruel attack on Christian would have fans roaring for him to put the villain in his place.

#1 Austin 3:16 gets pushed to the Edge

Austin fighting Edge would be epic, and that's the bottom line

Stone Cold Steve Austin is a man who has two fingers and zero Fs to give. While he is someone who does what he wants, it wouldn’t be the case when he faces the new Edge.

The crafty master of the Spear can push The Texas Rattlesnake’s buttons and get him to cave. A pissed-off Austin is the best Austin, and he will be itching to unleash hell on his rival when he gets his hands on him. The interesting part, however, would be the difficulty in doing so, as the villain’s smarts will make sure he keeps his opponent guessing.

It would be an amazing feud that guarantees a new side of Austin and a proper face-heel dynamic. Even if the hero wins out, he will emerge a different and shaken man.

Edited by Prem Deshpande