Former United States Champion could return to WWE soon and win his first title in 14 years

It seems that WWE's supposed hiring freeze is over following a certain signing that will excite fans. Recent developments across the independent wrestling world have indicated that Carlito has signed a deal to return to the company, having canceled multiple upcoming appearances.

Dave Meltzer reported this on Wrestling Observer Radio. It would mark the former United States Champion's official full-time return to WWE after 13 years. Carlito has made a few appearances since then, though – most notably at Backlash last month, where he looked fantastic.

The second-generation star returned during Bad Bunny's San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest, with the fans giving him a giant ovation. This translated to the WWE Universe as a whole wanting Carlito to return full-time and potentially win a championship. He's certainly in the shape for it.

It could happen at the expense of Austin Theory, whose United States Championship reign has crossed 200 days. He could suffer the same fate John Cena did in October 2004, when he lost the US Title to a debuting Carlito on SmackDown.

#SmackDown If Carlito is returning.. Please give this to us!

It would be quite the deja vu moment, but there are other possibilities. The Puerto Rican superstar may instead join the Latino World Order and eventually win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Rey Mysterio.

This would be a nice setup for a potential heel turn for Santos Escobar, who'd feel overlooked within the LWO. Either way, Carlito may win his first title in the company since winning the Tag Team titles with his brother Primo right before WrestleMania 25.

Could Carlito return on WWE NXT instead?

Carlito needn't make his big return on the main roster, even though the reaction would be massive. He can make a quick stopover in NXT, where a title win may be more likely. The wrestling veteran would be a solid contender for Wes Lee's North American Championship.

A feud between him and Carmelo Hayes would definitely be cool as well before he returns on RAW or SmackDown. Nick Khan did say there are big plans for NXT, so it is possible. Carlito may very well be more interested in putting over the company's future stars instead of instantly grabbing the spotlight.

Do you think Carlito will win a title if he returns to WWE? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!

