Former Universal Champion to confront Cody Rhodes next week and talk some sense into him? Possibility explored after The Rock's offer

Cody Rhodes found himself at a crossroads on the latest episode of SmackDown after The Rock made him a tempting offer. The Final Boss tried to manipulate the 39-year-old, asking the latter to sell his allegiance and become a corporate champion for him. Well, his words were dripping with malevolence as the veteran was trying to force Rhodes into joining the dark side.

The American Nightmare was left speechless following the segment, and why wouldn't he be? However, if any superstar could give him some words of wisdom and show him a clear path, it is none other than Seth Rollins. The former Universal Champion fought shoulder-to-shoulder with Cody Rhodes last year at WrestleMania to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Rollins could confront Rhodes next week on SmackDown and try to remind him what the latter went through last year due to The Final Boss. The Visionary may have envisioned how things could turn out if Cody Rhodes accepted The Rock's offer. Like any other best friend, he could urge the Undisputed WWE Champion not to go down that path.

Moreover, Seth Rollins can provide an example, reminding everyone of when he sold out to Triple H and joined The Authority. The former Universal Champion could explain to Cody Rhodes that although he achieved great success, he still regrets betraying his closest allies to choose that path. Hence, The Visionary could beg Rhodes not to make that mistake.

Well, there are chances that his words could help The American Nightmare make a decision ahead of Elimination Chamber. However, the abovementioned scenario is nothing but speculation. Will Seth Rollins come to the aid of his best friend? Only time will tell.

Cody Rhodes to face The Rock at WrestleMania 41 after what transpired on WWE SmackDown?

The latest episode of SmackDown has set the internet abuzz and why wouldn't it? With just a singles appearance, The Final Boss has again made WrestleMania season hot. But the only question in fans' minds is: Will it lead to the highly anticipated match between Cody Rhodes and The Rock at The Show of Shows?

Well, it does not look like so. During The Final Boss' latest appearance on SmackDown, the Hollywood icon made it clear that he is not interested in the Undisputed WWE Championship. The only thing he wants is Rhodes' soul. The Great One made a similar statement in the post-show interview.

The Rock stated that whatever is going on between him and Cody Rhodes does not necessarily have to culminate in a match. This clarifies that a bout between the two stars is seemingly not in the plans. However, the storyline could unfold in different layers.

The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber will face The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41. It will be interesting to see how WWE decides to showcase the newly formed story between The Rock and Rhodes ahead of The Show of Shows.

