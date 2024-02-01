Former Universal Champion to quietly leave WWE after losing to Damian Priest at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

Damian Priest has yet to have a singles match at The Showcase of the Immortals, but that could change this year.

WrestleMania 40 may very well be the last time fans see a former Universal Champion in a WWE ring.

That name in question is Finn Balor, one-half of the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions. The dark clouds have been looming over the future of the Irishman since a report came out that his WWE contract will expire within a few months of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

As of this writing, the 42-year-old stalwart reportedly hasn't been "approached" about a new deal yet, which has sparked speculation of his possible departure from the company.

Balor has become a prominent part of Monday Night RAW since aligning with The Judgment Day in 2022. He has gone on to become a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Damian Priest.

The two men have been a force to be reckoned with, but it seems like the time has come for the current champions to go their separate ways. Every so often, the tensions have flared with The Judgment Day, courtesy of Damian Priest trying to assert his authority over the group.

Though the stable has managed to stay together for now, it's only a matter of time before things start falling apart. Should Finn Balor and Damian Priest lose their Undisputed Tag Team titles in the coming weeks, the company could pull the trigger on a singles feud between the two friends on the Road to WrestleMania.

Given their chemistry, the two frenemies can tell a story that has never been told before in the last few years and let the WWE Universe sink their teeth into it. Finn Balor can put Damian Priest over in their "loser leaves WWE" match at WrestleMania 40, which would be fitting if the Irish star doesn't end up signing an extension.

Is Damian Priest officially the leader of Judgment Day?

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley have argued numerous times over the leadership of The Judgment Day.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that the villainous group has enough on their plate right now that they don't need to feud with anybody outside the group:

"They have so many things going on with Rhea and Priest gonna finally knock heads. Who's gonna lead the group? Ron gonna come in or are they gonna throw JD out. The dynamic between Mami and Dominik. There's a lot going on. I don't think they need to be caught in a feud right now."

It will be interesting to see how things will pan out for The Judgment Day as the WrestleMania fast approaches. Will Balor and Priest find themselves on a collision course? Only time will tell.

Do you think Finn Balor will leave WWE after WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

