Former Women's World Champion returns; Top RAW faction interferes? 3 Finishes for Lyra Valkyria vs Raquel Rodriguez title match on RAW

Lyra Valkyria will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, on the March 24 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

The reigning champion will look to retain her title and shift her attention to Bayley, who is expected to be the next in line to challenge her if she remains champion after tonight's RAW.

On the other hand, Raquel Rodriguez is confident she can dethrone Lyra Valkyria and become a double champion. With that in mind, we take a look at three likely finishes for the title match on RAW.

#3. Title changes hands

Ad

Trending

It is unclear what direction WWE Creative will take regarding the match's outcome, but a title change is a likely scenario.

Lyra Valkyria has done a great job as champion, but WWE Creative could have her drop the title to Raquel Rodriguez, who has the momentum on her side after becoming the Women's Tag Team Champion with Liv Morgan.

She will also have the opportunity to become a double champion and cement her status as one of the top female stars on RAW and WWE.

Ad

In addition, it will add a new angle to the mini-feud between Lyra and Raquel, leading to a rematch at WrestleMania 41.

#2. Becky Lynch returns and helps Lyra Valkyria retain

Ad

The Man hasn't been seen in WWE since her contract expired on June 1. Nearly 10 months later, she is preparing for her comeback, and she could return Monday on RAW to help Lyra Valkyria retain her Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Becky Lynch could show up and even the odds if Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio attempt to interfere and distract Lyra. That way, Valkyria could take advantage of Becky Lynch's return and defeat Raquel to keep the title.

Ad

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch could team up with Lyra Valkyria and challenge Liv and Raquel for the Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41.

Before her WWE departure, Becky had a mentor role for Lyra, who moved to RAW from NXT during the WWE Draft in late April.

#1. Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio interfere

Ad

The most likely scenario is that at some point during the match, the Judgment Day will interfere, with Liv and Dominik attempting to distract Lyra and the referee and help Raquel Rodriguez earn the victory and the title.

On that occasion, Bayley could show up and come to Lyra Valkyria's aid, assaulting Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio and allowing the reigning champion to beat Raquel and retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

If this happens, The Role Model will be the next in line to challenge Lyra for her title, as the two female stars teased a title match in a backstage segment on RAW last week.

And just like in Becky Lynch's case, Bayley and Lyra could team up as well and go after Liv and Raquel for the Women's Tag Team Titles, adding a new chapter to their feud, which has been going on for a few weeks now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE