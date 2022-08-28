Former world champion fired, legendary tag team returns - This week in WWE history (August 22-28)

WWE programming regularly features matches and moments that last a lifetime. In any given week, the company produces RAW, SmackDown, and NXT television, three thriving brands with their own unique, independent rosters.

In addition to the seven hours of prime time television from those three shows, the company has also produced content from other brands such as NXT UK and the defunct 205 Live. More moves are being made going forward with the recent announcement of NXT Europe coming in 2023.

WWE superstars have entertained millions around the world for decades, offering quality entertainment that fans will never forget. While some people have been watching World Wrestling Entertainment content for decades, new fans are constantly discovering the product and falling in love with the industry. Whether new or old, people always like to relive special moments from wrestling's past.

Many exciting and memorable moments took place this week in WWE history. A major superstar was fired, a tag team made their triumphant return, titles changed hands, and more.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. Chris Jericho was fired from WWE Monday Night RAW on August 22nd, 2005

Chris Jericho and Eric Bischoff on RAW

At WWE SummerSlam 2005, Chris Jericho failed in his attempt to defeat John Cena for the world championship. The following night, on the August 22nd edition of Monday Night RAW, Y2J wanted another chance to win the gold.

General Manager Eric Bischoff agreed to a rematch between Jericho and Cena but with an added stipulation. The match became a "You're Fired" match where the winner becomes the WWE Champion but the loser would be fired from the company.

The two had a standout match with Eric Bischoff constantly interfering to help Jericho win. Unfortunately for both Y2J and Eazy-E, John Cena pinned Jericho following an Attitude Adjustment for the win. Following the match, an angered Bischoff fired Jericho and revealed that the next star who would challenge John Cena was Kurt Angle.

#4. Bayley and Sasha Banks had a blockbuster match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn on August 22nd, 2015

Bayley and Sasha Banks

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn took place on August 22nd, 2015. The event was special for numerous reasons. It was the biggest crowd NXT ever competed in front of. It was a major part of SummerSlam weekend, and the event featured what many believe to be one of the greatest matches of all time.

Sasha Banks was the NXT Women's Champion heading into the event and Bayley was her challenger. Their bout was a co-main event and ultimately stole the show. After an incredible eighteen minutes, Bayley pinned Sasha following Bayley-to-Belly to become champion for the first time.

The two talented stars would have another major match together at the next NXT TakeOver event. This time, they'd be in the main event spot of the last match on the card. The Women's Evolution had already started in NXT, but this truly changed the industry forever.

#3. Triple H won his first world championship on WWE RAW on August 23rd, 1999

Wrestling from 80s/90s @Wrestling80s90s On This Day in Wrestling History - Triple H defeats Mankind to become WWF Champion 23 years ago today on RAW (8/23/99) On This Day in Wrestling History - Triple H defeats Mankind to become WWF Champion 23 years ago today on RAW (8/23/99) https://t.co/AH1h8A7o2R

At WWE SummerSlam 1999, Mankind won the WWF Championship. The next night, on August 23rd, Triple H opened up on Monday Night RAW filled with rage. He believed that he should be the champion and he was constantly being screwed out of the title.

In a mix of rage and cerebral calculation, The Game attacked Jim Ross. He said that Steve Austin and Mankind were JR's boys and as he was ready to make the commentator's arm, he made a challenge. He wanted a title shot against Mankind. The WWF Champion came out and agreed to the terms, but the villainous Triple H snapped Jim's arm anyway.

The main event of the evening was chaotic, with Chyna, Shane McMahon, and The Rock all getting involved in the action. Thanks to multiple referees, a steel chair, and a pedigree, The Game defeated Mankind to win his first ever world championship. He went on to dominate the industry and today he is the most powerful man in professional wrestling.

#2. The Dudley Boyz returned to WWE on August 25th, 2015

Atlantic All-Star Wrestling @atlanticallstar This Day In Wrestling History



2015 – The Dudley Boyz return to WWE. The most decorated tag team champions of all time make their first appearance on WWE programming in almost exactly a decade. This Day In Wrestling History2015 – The Dudley Boyz return to WWE. The most decorated tag team champions of all time make their first appearance on WWE programming in almost exactly a decade. https://t.co/9G6sJmgZs5

In 2005, Bubba Ray Dudley and D-Von Dudley parted ways with WWE. Aside from Bubba appearing as a surprise entrant in the 2015 Royal Rumble, neither star stepped foot in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring again until August 25th, 2015.

The legendary team made a shocking return on Monday Night RAW. In classic Dudley Boyz fashion, the pair put Xavier Woods of The New Day through a table, cementing themselves as babyfaces.

The pair went on to work with modern tag teams over the next year, ultimately elevating many of the up-and-comers. The duo parted ways with the company a year later and the pair were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018.

#1. The first ever TLC match took place at WWE SummerSlam on August 27th, 2000

Edge and Bubba Ray Dudley

The Hardy Boyz, Edge & Christian, and The Dudley Boyz are three of the greatest teams of all time. In 2000, all three pairs were regarded as the best teams in the WWE. Every time the teams clashed, magic happened. This became especially true on August 27th, 2000 when all three teams battled in the first-ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at SummerSlam.

Due to the three teams using their weapons so frequently, Mick Foley made the bout for the event. The spectacle was one of the most memorable matches in history. Edge, Christian, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Bubba Ray Dudley, and D-Von Dudley destroyed their bodies for the WWE Tag Team Championship. After an insane bout, reigning champions Edge and Christian climbed up to grab the titles, winning the contest.

The TLC match is one of the most iconic in professional wrestling. Pay-per-views and Premium Live Events titled WWE TLC took place from 2009 to 2020 based on the success and popularity of the match. The six men involved at SummerSlam changed the industry with their epic car-crash of a bout.

Each week, new and exciting moments take place in World Wrestling Entertainment programming. Every time you check out a new episode of RAW, SmackDown, or NXT, there may be standout moments that will make lists such as these in the future.

