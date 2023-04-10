Former world champion, top talent who mysteriously vanished - 5 WWE Superstars who could return as part of the Draft

It is once again time to shake things up again in WWE. Triple H made a huge announcement on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown that had fans talking about, debating, and excitedly pondering what comes next.

The WWE Draft is set to return in a few weeks. The big event is always exciting, as it often leads to new rivalries, teams, stables, & more. Wrestlers often return at or immediately following a draft, and some from NXT are called up to the main roster.

There's a wealth of potential superstars who have been away from RAW & SmackDown for a number of reasons. These absences could be related to releases, injuries, or undisclosed issues of some kind.

Regardless, many of these talents could potentially return to television in time for the draft, which is set to take place in the coming weeks. This article will take a look at a handful of potential returns that could make a major impact on both RAW & SmackDown.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could return as part of the Draft 2023.

#5. Big E could return from his devastating neck injury

Big E is a beloved superstar. He represents one-third of The New Day alongside Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods. E has held around a dozen titles, including the WWE Championship.

The powerful superstar, unfortunately, suffered a devastating injury over a year ago. While taking a belly-to-belly overhead suplex on the floor, E spiked his head and broke his neck. He's yet to return to the ring.

There is no clear indication as to whether or not the former WWE Champion will ever return to action. If he can, announcing it during the draft could be an epic moment. Even if he can't, he could appear in some other form, perhaps as a General Manager.

#4. Bray Wyatt could re-appear after his recent absence

Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Bray Wyatt is one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling. The spooky Wyatt is a two-time Universal Champion, a one-time WWE Champion, and a two-time tag team champion. He was shockingly released by the company in 2021.

Although Eater Of Worlds returned to a lot of fanfare at Extreme Rules, much of it fizzled out with his LA Knight rivalry. A story with Bobby Lashley for WrestleMania was teased before he mysteriously disappeared from television, allegedly due to a health issue of some kind.

Since information isn't yet available on what exactly happened to Wyatt, there's no indication as to whether he'll return in time for the draft or not. If he does, he'd be a big name to add some excitement to the proceedings.

#3. Mandy Rose could be re-hired

Mandy Rose on NXT

Mandy Rose first joined the company courtesy of Tough Enough. While she was just the runner-up, her performance earned her a developmental contract. Rose went on to compete on NXT, RAW, & SmackDown, even winning the NXT Women's Championship.

The former leader of Toxic Attraction was released by WWE earlier this year, allegedly due to the adult content on her FanSite account. She dropped her NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on a live episode of NXT.

Despite rumors of WWE having an unofficial hiring freeze currently in effect, the upcoming draft could still have some surprises. Mandy's debut would make a lot of sense on the main roster, given her success on NXT, and a return would definitely add even more talent to the already stacked women's divisions.

#2. AJ Styles may be healthy enough to return

AJ Styles is an extremely decorated star. He made a name for himself by winning gold in Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, & New Japan before joining WWE in 2016. He has since won the WWE Championship twice, the United States and Intercontinental titles, & the RAW Tag Team Championship as well.

The Phenomenal One was building momentum last year following the rise of Triple H in power, but he, unfortunately, injured his ankle at a live event in December and hasn't been seen since. His stablemates Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows are rarely seen, as well, although Mia Yim remains on TV semi-regularly.

It is not yet clear whether Styles will return to the ring, but many had hoped that he would be cleared in time for WrestleMania. With the draft taking place in a few weeks, AJ may be back and ready to go just in time for a big event.

#1. Alexa Bliss had a few issues keeping her away from WWE

Alexa Bliss is an extremely successful WWE superstar. She's a three-time RAW Women's Champion, a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion, and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She even held the 24/7 Title.

The Goddess was involved in a RAW Women's Championship feud with Bianca Belair earlier this year but disappeared from television. It was later revealed that she was a participant on The Masked Singer television show and had a procedure done to fight skin cancer.

It isn't clear if she'll be ready to return to action soon, but given Bliss' ability to talk on the microphone, she may show up or, at the very least, be publicly selected in the WWE Draft. Either way, fans are very much looking forward to her return.

