4 former wrestlers who don't want to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

For most wrestlers, getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of their career. During the ceremony, larger-than-life superstars and legends are honored for their contributions to the business and they are acknowledged for the hard work that they put in and outside the ring.

The WWE Hall of Fame, however, is often excoriated by many fans and wrestling insiders. A big part of the criticism stems from the inclusion of several controversial figures and exclusion of other deserving names. The inexistence of a physical location for the WWE Hall of Fame has also been a recurring talking point.

A handful of wrestlers even turned down or refused an induction. While some of them changed their minds later on and accepted the offer, there are a few who still stand steadfast in not being a part of it all.

#4 WWE Legend X-Pac/Sean Waltman

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac

Yes, Sean Waltman is already in the WWE Hall of Fame and he's about to enter it for the second time, but for both times he was inducted as part of a faction. He hasn't been inducted as a singles star, and he stated during a recent interview that he doesn't want to.

"I've said this, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, I have no desire whatsoever to stand up there by myself to give an acceptance speech for another Hall of Fame," Waltman stated. "I don't like that situation, standing there in front of thousands and thousands of people. It's one thing to stand there and have a match, but I'm not the - it was never my thing. I was never the big jabber-jawer. I had some things to say sometimes, and I think they came off [as] authentic, and I think that's why people liked me, but I was not getting 'Promo of the Year' awards, ever."

X-Pac spent most of his career teaming up with the likes of Road Dogg, Billy Gunn and former WWE Champion Kane, and he was also a part of two of the biggest factions in wrestling history: D-Generation X and the New World Order.

1 / 4 NEXT