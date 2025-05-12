Former WWE Champion to call out John Cena and send a huge ultimatum to him on RAW? Exploring the potential

John Cena is riding on a red-hot momentum after defeating Randy Orton at Backlash to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship. While The Cenation Leader may not appear on RAW tonight, a huge challenge could be waiting for him. One of his longtime rivals could send an ultimatum to Cena, making a huge declaration in the process.

CM Punk may call out the 17-time World Champion on the upcoming episode of RAW. Right after Backlash, The Second City Saint posted an Instagram story featuring an image of John Cena on his television screen and the subtitle "Cena is still the Champ" written over it. Punk simply captioned the picture with two words, "For Now," referencing the subtitle.

This seems to be a major indication that The Best in the World has his eyes on the gold. CM Punk may call out Cena during his promo tonight, making a bold statement that he is coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship. The 46-year-old could remind fans of how he was robbed by Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber, and how Cena took advantage of it.

Therefore, CM Punk could put his former rival on notice, highlighting the fact that he has a score to settle with the champ. The Second City Saint could send an ultimatum to The Cenation Leader, stating that he will come right after John Cena once he wraps up his unfinished business with Seth Rollins' new faction, which he is currently entangled in.

Well, such a promo would be enough to set the Punk vs. Cena rivalry into motion in the coming weeks. However, it is entirely speculation as of now, and it remains to be seen whether it happens on RAW.

CM Punk to face John Cena at Money in the Bank this year?

Ever since John Cena announced his farewell tour, several high-profile matches have been expected to take place in his final run. Well, the first big one—with Randy Orton—has already taken place at Backlash. It looks like the next marquee match is set to be with CM Punk at Money in the Bank.

The Second City Saint already teased this through his recent activity. Well, Cena did not stay behind as he also dropped a subtle hint of it on Instagram. The WWE legend posted a cryptic image of an ice cream melting on the Spinner version of the WWE Championship with his name on it.

For those unaware, the Spinner WWE Title is religiously associated with John Cena. On the other hand, CM Punk's story with ice cream bars has become a pro wrestling lore. Both superstars faced each other at Money in the Bank 2011 for the WWE Championship—a feud that is etched in WWE's history.

Therefore, Cena's post was seemingly a subtle tease that the company is running this feud back for one last time at this year's Money in the Bank.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More