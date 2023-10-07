Former WWE Champion to return after 500+ days to join Cody Rhodes and John Cena against The Bloodline and The Judgment Day? Analyzing the possibility

WWE SmackDown ended on a dramatic note as Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso came out to assist John Cena and LA Knight against The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. While the babyfaces were able to come out on top despite being at a numbers disadvantage, they certainly need more people in their corner moving forward. This could be a perfect opportunity for Randy Orton to make his highly anticipated return.

The Legend Killer has been out of action for over 500 days due to a back injury. Before he was sidelined, Orton was involved in a feud with The Bloodline and was taken out by the heel group after his title unification match against The Usos.

With The Judgment Day and The Bloodline joining forces on SmackDown, things are tough out there for the rest of the roster. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, LA Knight, and John Cena worked together on the blue brand to handle the heel factions. However, it is likely that the brawl could lead to a WarGames match at Survivor Series for which John Cena and Co. need backup. Randy Orton, who also has a score to settle with The Bloodline, could prove to be a possible contender for the same.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete WWE SmackDown results and highlights by clicking here.

Randy Orton is closing in on his WWE return

Randy Orton is widely considered one of the greatest ever to step inside the squared circle. The Legend Killer has won everything in his illustrious career and is now in the twilight phase.

While Orton has not appeared on WWE programming in over a year, a new update noted that the creative is already working on his return to the company. This likely means that fans won't have to wait long to see the 14-time World Champion back in action.

Amid all the chaos involving a multitude of names, Roman Reigns is set to make his return to TV programming next week on SmackDown. While The Tribal Chief is likely to address John Cena and LA Knight's upcoming match against The Bloodline, it'll be interesting to see if he also gets involved in the potential WarGames match at Survivor Series.

