Former WWE champion to return ahead of WrestleMania & help Jacob Fatu against Bloodline 2.0? Exploring the potential

Jacob Fatu is seemingly at odds with his Bloodline 2.0 mates Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga after what happened on WWE SmackDown last week. Fatu was involved in a match against Braun Strowman which The Monster Among All Men won by disqualification, after interference from Solo and Tama Tonga. The loss came at a cost for Fatu as he missed the chance to challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship next week on the blue brand.

Ad

Jacob was furious at his Bloodline mates for interfering in the match without his approval. And now, it appears that The Samoan Werewolf might engage in a heavy argument with his Bloodline 2.0 mates following which they can turn on him and attack him ruthlessly. With Jacob left to fend for himself, a former WWE champion can return to help him against Solo and Tama Tonga.

Tonga Loa hasn't been seen since Survivor Series: WarGames, and it is possible that he may return next week on SmackDown to back Jacob against Solo and Tama Tonga. The former one-half of the WWE Tag Team Champions might go after Solo Sikoa and his brother Tama Tonga for taking out Fatu.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Tonga has been away from WWE since November 2024, when he got injured during the Survivor Series: WarGames. The Bloodline 2.0 member reportedly tore his left biceps. He also reportedly underwent a successful surgery, but there has been no update on his return.

The promotion can book him to return on the blue brand before 'Mania since Bloodline 2.0 will probably split before the big event. After being attacked by Solo and Tama Tonga, Jacob would probably turn babyface, and his exit from the group means that Solo will bring in new members like Hikuleo to the faction. This is another star who has been speculated to come to the main roster for quite some time now.

Ad

This would also be similar to Loa's initial run in WWE after his debut last year. The 41-year-old superstar made his debut last year at Backlash in France when he helped Solo and Tama Tonga defeat Kevin Owens and Randy Orton.

However, Tonga's run has been an underwhelming one because of some serious botches he had during the TV shows. So, it would be his second chance to prove his worth as a face by helping Jacob Fatu against Solo and Tama Tonga.

Ad

Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could clash against each other at WWE WrestleMania 41

After the recent developments on SmackDown, it's possible that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa could go against each other at WrestleMania 41. Since Jacob angrily walked away last week, he can demand an explanation from Solo and Tama Tonga for their actions. Solo can attack him, with Tama backing him, and this can lead to their face-off at 'Mania.

Ad

It would also be the first time that Fatu will be a babyface in WWE since his debut last year. It remains to be seen who could win this war between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa if it happens at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE